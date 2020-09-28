When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Prime Day dates revealed

Like so many things this year, the global pandemic has thrown Amazon Prime Day 2020 into question. With non-essential shops closed on the high-street, demand for deliveries online rocketed. This meant higher workload for warehouse and delivery staff while some big-name retailers like TK Maxx shut up both their high-street and online stores completely.

Since stores in the UK have been able to open again (with social distancing measures in place), there has been increased speculation about when Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be able to take place. This has been much debated since rumours earlier in the year that Amazon Prime Day was cancelled.

Here’s everything you need to know about the online shopping event and when you might be able to get your hands on those Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an online sale available for a limited time period, similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The difference is that the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Only those who have an Amazon Prime account (including during a free trial) will be able to access the deals on offer.

Students will also be able to take advantage of the discounts if they have an Amazon Prime Student account. Costing £3.99, you get all the typical benefits of a Prime account, along with additional extras. There’s even a six-month free trial for those who would like to try the membership out first.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day will take place on 13th and 14th October this year.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day has always been held in July, with last year’s event taking place from 15th to the 16th of the month.

Due to the many complications of the pandemic, including pressure on warehouses and households being more careful with cash, Amazon Prime Day 2020 looked set to be delayed indefinitely and potentially even cancelled.

The retailer has now revealed that it will take place in October. Just like last year, it will take place over 48 hours from 12am Tuesday 13th October to 11:59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

Remember you can always browse Amazon’s Deals of the Day and limited time Lightning Deals in the meantime and we will update as and when the deals start rolling in.

Why is Amazon Prime Day postponed this year?

While we now have dates for Prime Day, it was not always guaranteed.

Prime Day normally falls in July, but it became apparent that this had been pushed back in April when Reuters reported that it was looking like “at least August”. The Wall Street Journal in May then exclusively reported that September was looking like a likely candidate for Prime Day’s new date thanks to the pandemic.

Of course, there hasn’t always been an Amazon Prime Day. The company doesn’t usually announce the date until a few weeks ahead of the event when it starts to tease some of the deals. Any early indicators are still a way off then if the new date is in October.

How long is Prime Day?

Despite very clearly being labelled as a “day”, the event was actually extended to 48 hours in 2019 – a length which is being repeated this year.

Amazon usually launches a few early Prime Day deals ahead of the main event – but it’s always worth waiting until the official launch to see the biggest discounts.

Amazon Prime Day v Black Friday

This is a hard one. You’ll see a lot of prices drop on Amazon Prime Day, but then they will also drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So to buy or not to buy?

As the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon is always going to be a major player in Black Friday and last year we saw discounts across technology and entertainment, including many of Amazon’s own Echo range and kindles. So, at either event you’re likely to get a good deal if it’s these products you are after.

However, Amazon Prime Day is usually earlier in the year – which means you get a nice three or four month break before Black Friday. This year, because both events are so close together you may want to ponder the deals a bit more.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

What will be on sale? The Amazon Prime Day deals list is the best way of knowing what will be on sale, but it’s all a mystery before they actually go live. They usually do follow a pattern though.

The best Prime Day 2020 deals will usually be on tech and Amazon’s devices like Kindle deals, Echo price drops, and Fire TV, and it looks to be the same this year.

Amazon has already released some early offers to tease Prime Day and many of them are on Amazon’s own devices. The Amazon-owned doorbell company Ring currently has £60 off their Spotlight Cam for Prime customers bring down the price to just £139.

More of these discounts are sent to be released throughout October as we get closer to the main shopping event. We suggest keeping an eye on their Amazon Prime Day hub page for the latest deals.

If it’s other Amazon devices you’re after, don’t panic. With the launch of the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range and new Fire TV Stick Lite last week, we may see big discounts on older Alexa devices.

Last year saw 20 per cent off Amazon devices, 30 per cent off Amazon Everyday Essentials and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p.

Amazon is also offering £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 with a small business via their site. These small businesses will be highlighted with an icon so Prime Day members know when they’re shopping with one.

Tech bargains are likely – with the upcoming iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X, expect the older versions to see rock-bottom prices. We have already begun to see deals popping up for the iPhone 11 and PS4 and we’re still a good couple months away from their predicted release dates.

If you’re looking for something specific, it’s worth downloading the Amazon app – some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

How to shop well on Amazon Prime Day 2020

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll break down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you. Check back nearer the time.

2. Sign up to Prime

Amazon started Prime Day back in 2015 as a tool to up subscriptions to Amazon Prime. To get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get two days free shipping and Prime Video access as part of that. You can get even faster shipping in some cities too. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Create your wish list

Get creating it now. That way you know what you want, what to watch, and whether the price has dropped. The easiest way to do that is to download the Amazon app – last year deals were revealed on the app up to a week in advance, with the option to set an alert for when they go live.

4. Get the deals when they’re hot

The best deals usually are snapped up pretty quickly. Decide what you want and then get the deal when it drops. Remember lightning deals only last a set time – it’s worth checking regularly.

How many Prime Days have there been?

Sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial

Browse Deals of the Day on Amazon

This year would be the sixth Amazon Prime Day event, with the first taking place in 2015. It reportedly began as a marketing experiment to increase sales over summer. Last year, the event reportedly outsold the preceding Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with members spending big on cut-price Amazon Prime Day deals.

Is the Amazon Prime Day Concert still happening?

For the last two years, Prime Day has kicked off with a New York concert streamed live to Amazon’s website, featuring big names such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Dua Lipa. Obviously that won’t be happening in quite the same way this year – however, Amazon may attempt a show without an audience, or perhaps stream artists from their homes.