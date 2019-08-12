Accessibility Links

Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater to star in Dr. Death

The series will follow the true story of a Dallas doctor who routinely maimed or murdered his patients

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater Dr Death (Getty)

An all-star cast has been announced for upcoming series Dr. Death, a grisly drama based on the Wondery podcast of the same name that attracted over 50 million listeners.

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is billed to be starring as the prodigal Dr. Christopher Duntsch in the series, which is based on true events.

Dr Duntsch was considered to be one of the greatest upcoming neurosurgery practitioners among the Dallas medical community, but when a series of patients who entered his operating room for fairly routine surgeries were left dead or disabled, two fellow surgeons set out to stop him.

Golden Globe Award winner Christian Slater (Mr Robot, Heathers) will play the “brash and impulsive” vascular surgeon Randall Kirby, who forms an unlikely double act with the “quiet and methodical” neurosurgeon Robert Henderson, played by Emmy Award winner and Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin.

The drama is produced by Universal Content Productions (UCP), and is currently in the process of being picked up by a major channel or a streaming service.

Dr Death is not the first true-crime podcast to have been brought to life on the small screen, with Wondery’s Dirty John having aired on Netflix in the UK.

Fifty Shades Darker, Jamie Dornan (Sky)
Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker

Dornan previously revealed he likes playing characters who are “difficult to figure out,” having taken on the problematic billionaire Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, serial murderer Paul Spector in The Fall and the unnerving Liam in BBC’s Death and Nightingales.

“There’s a lot about Liam that is hard to work out and you have many questions – I like playing characters like that,” he said at the Death and Nightingales Q&A.

“If they are showing goodness or kindness on the screen or on the page, are we meant to believe that that is sincere, or is there something behind that? I love the idea of playing that.”

Dr Death

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater Dr Death (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

