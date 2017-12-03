Rupert Grint: “I can’t enjoy Harry Potter any more”

The actor – best known for playing Ron Weasley in the films – tells Radio Times why "it's just not the same"

Rupert Grint may be best known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films – but he claims he can no longer enjoy JK Rowling’s tales of witches and wizards.

“I think being in things ruins them for me,” he tells the new edition of Radio Times. “I can’t enjoy Harry Potter any more, not as a fan – it’s just not the same!”

However, it’s not the attention from fans that bothers him. “It’s definitely manageable. I end up having to take a selfie [for a fan] most days, but I’ve never really minded if it makes people happy – though I hate it when people take pictures without asking. It was really exciting when I was about 11 or 12, but it got harder in my teenage years. Sometimes you just want to be invisible.”

Instead, it appears the actor – who currently stars in Sky1’s Sick Note – spends a heap of time at home watching television, enjoying the likes of Brass Eye, Alan Partridge, The Great Pottery Throw Down, Bake Off and even RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I also like game shows like Tipping Point and Pointless, and the classic game shows, which you find on Challenge,” he tells us. “I went through a phase where I was watching really old ones like 3-2-1 and Family Fortunes with Les Dennis. And Supermarket Sweep is a favourite. I’d love to go on that. Well, I’d love to host it. I’d rather go on The Crystal Maze.”

