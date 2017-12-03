Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Rupert Grint: “I can’t enjoy Harry Potter any more”

Rupert Grint: “I can’t enjoy Harry Potter any more”

The actor – best known for playing Ron Weasley in the films – tells Radio Times why "it's just not the same"

Rupert Grint, Getty, SL

Rupert Grint may be best known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films – but he claims he can no longer enjoy JK Rowling’s tales of witches and wizards.

Advertisement

“I think being in things ruins them for me,” he tells the new edition of Radio Times. “I can’t enjoy Harry Potter any more, not as a fan – it’s just not the same!”

However, it’s not the attention from fans that bothers him. “It’s definitely manageable. I end up having to take a selfie [for a fan] most days, but I’ve never really minded if it makes people happy – though I hate it when people take pictures without asking. It was really exciting when I was about 11 or 12, but it got harder in my teenage years. Sometimes you just want to be invisible.”

Instead, it appears the actor – who currently stars in Sky1’s Sick Note – spends a heap of time at home watching television, enjoying the likes of Brass Eye, Alan Partridge, The Great Pottery Throw Down, Bake Off and even RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I also like game shows like Tipping Point and Pointless, and the classic game shows, which you find on Challenge,” he tells us. “I went through a phase where I was watching really old ones like 3-2-1 and Family Fortunes with Les Dennis. And Supermarket Sweep is a favourite. I’d love to go on that. Well, I’d love to host it. I’d rather go on The Crystal Maze.”

You read it here first.

Read the full interview with Rupert Grint in the Radio Times Doctor Who Christmas preview issue on sale in shops and online now

DOCTOR WHO 2017 COVER
Advertisement

Rupert Grint stars in Sick Note on Tuesdays at 10pm on Sky1

Tags

All about Harry Potter (franchise)

Rupert Grint, Getty, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sky comedies Romesh and Karl

Sky 1 to take “edgy” new comedy route with scripted shows from Karl Pilkington and Romesh Ranganathan

133371.6d0b4ded-28c1-46b3-b076-dbdbd1652766

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint takes the whole Ed Sheeran lookalike thing one step further

132329.bb1c9088-2fa6-4267-b10a-d312506a0408

Supportive sibilings | The Weasleys had a reunion in Los Angeles

140501.bd1b78f6-5907-4e53-a4f5-93ce91d6502a

Lindsay Lohan joins Rupert Grint’s Sky comedy Sick Note

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more