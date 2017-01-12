Sherlock series four episode 2 pulled viewers in all sorts of directions before delivering one of the biggest twists of the series.

It's safe to say people were pretty satisfied with their Sunday night viewing.

Returning to Twitter momentarily to SCREAM ABOUT #SHERLOCK AKA THE MOST BRILLIANT SHOW OF THE LAST 500 YEARS OF TELEVISION — Hannah Ray (@_ultravioletRay) January 9, 2017

Yes, you read that right, "500 years of television". It was that good, and if you don't understand, I'm afraid there's nothing that can be done.

What made episode two particularly impressive was how well the drama concealed its biggest secret.

I didn't even recognise the therapist at the start it was only when I was looking later ugh Jess YOU SEE BUT YOU DON'T OBSERVE #sherlock — Bennie and the Jess (@Jess5_11) January 8, 2017

Sherlock fans rarely miss a hint, but even they had to admit they were wrongfooted by the drama's revelations.

#sherlock is pure🔥🔥. Always a plot twist that no one could predict. Brilliant👌 pic.twitter.com/DuBNfRVYw9 — Sachin Shah (@sshah2000) January 8, 2017

Not that we minded being wrong for a change...

We saw, but we did not observe. All the clues were there! The East Wind has arrived. #sherlock #sherlockreacts — 3 Anonymous Girls (@3AnonymousGirls) January 9, 2017

However, surely Sherlock himself should have known what was going on? After all, he'd correctly predicted John Watson's movements weeks in advance...

Hold on.



Hold on.



Hold on now.#Sherlock was able to plot someone's movements weeks in advance but doesn't recognise his own sister? — Adam Hughes (@damhughes_) January 8, 2017

A question to ponder ahead of next week. In the meantime, what was your favourite line from the episode?

There were plenty to choose from.

One of my favourite lines from #Sherlock tonight.



“It’s not okay.”

“No. But it is what it is.”#ItIsWhatItIs pic.twitter.com/u0hA8ueQzl — Cumberbuddy (@Cumberbuddy) January 8, 2017

And remember, British viewers only have eyes for the most important details.

When they put the milk in first #Sherlock pic.twitter.com/3pBAeu6vFr — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) January 9, 2017

Speaking of Mrs Hudson...

Mrs Hudson stepping out of that sports car is the biggest plot twist this show's ever had. #Sherlock #SherlockReacts — Ellis Graham (@Ellis__Graham) January 9, 2017

With only one episode to go in the current run, maybe it's time to take this spin-off idea seriously?

