This time, we're looking at the elusive and expensive PlayStation 5 (PS5). As you probably know, PlayStations only ever seem to drop in price when the next model comes out, leaving the last one on a never-ending pile of irrelevance.

But, we’re happy to say that that’s all changed today as the PS5 can now be bought for an all-time low of £379.99. That’s right, at Amazon the price of the PS5 has been reduced by a whopping £100 and at PlayStation itself it's been lowered by £90.

Plus, we've seen other great bundles appearing across multiple retailers such as Currys, Very, GAME and more. From discounts on the hottest games like Spider-Man 2 and EA SPORTS FC 24, to deals on headsets and charging docks.

And as we creep ever closer to the big day – by which we mean 24th November of course – we’ll be sure to keep updating this guide with the best deals we find.

If you need a little reminding of what else is on sale, check out when does Black Friday start? Or find the best Ring Black Friday deals, best Xbox series X Black Friday deals and best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals.

Jump to:

How much will the PS5 cost on Black Friday 2023?

You can never be sure that big consoles like the PS5 will actually go down in price during the Black Friday period. But, this year we’re so happy to be proven wrong.

From today (Friday 17th November) the PS5 is now on sale for just £389.99. This has been reduced by £90 from its original RRP of £479.99, making it cheaper than the PS5 Digital. You can find this at PlayStation, GAME, Box.co.uk and more

If you want to get it for even less, we’d also recommend looking at second-hand models. For this, you should check out GAME or Back Market.

Buy the PS5 for £479.99 £389.99 (save £90 or 19%) at PlayStation

SQUIRREL_TEXT_468512

Best PS5 Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best PS5 Black Friday deals we’ve seen in UK sales so far

Get £100 off the PS5

What’s the deal: The PS5 has been reduced by £90 (or 19%) in the Friday sale. It’s now available for £389.99 rather than £479.99

Why we chose it: This really is a no brainer. It’s so rare to see popular devices like the PS5 dropped to this low, so to see a whole £90 off is truly special.

We’d suggest snapping this up fast because the last PS5 Black Friday deal we saw (which took the price down to £409) went in a matter of hours. But, if stock does run out, we'd also suggest looking at smaller sites like JD Williams and Box.co.uk, as their stock tends to last longer.

PlayStation 5 and EA SPORTS FC 24 bundle

Amazon

What’s the deal: This bundle features the new EA SPORTS FC game and a PS5 for just £399.99. That's £140 off a brand-new console and one of the best sports games of the year. Plus, at Amazon and PlayStation you can get it fir £409.99.

Why we chose it: Sports fans will love this bundle as EA SPORTS FC 24 is the most advanced football game yet, with data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches to help make gameplay and reactions realistic.

PlayStation 5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle

EE

What’s the deal: It's one of the best games of the year, Spider-Man 2 is now available in a bundle with the PS5 for 25% off!

Why we chose it: Spider-Man 2 has had rave reviews from critics and gamers alike. It's the perfect game with which to test your all-new PS5 as it's fun, intuitive and ideal for Spidey fans.

PlayStation 5 and Just Dance 2024 bundle

Very

What’s the deal: Boogie over to Very where you'll find this bundle of the PS5 and the all-new Just Dance 2024 for just £409, that's a 21% saving!

Why we chose it: This is the ultimate buy if you're looking to play games with the family this Christmas. The new Just Dance is loaded with the very best hits from the '80s to now, and is great for getting everyone up on their feet!

Buy PlayStation 5 and Just Dance 2024 bundle for £519.99 £409 (save £110.99 or 21%) at Very

PlayStation 5 and Hogwarts Legacy bundle

Very

What’s the deal: Another big saving to boast about, the Hogwarts Legacy bundle is now on sale for £418, down from £529.

Why we chose it: Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the standout games this year, but there's a chance you might not have it yet. So it's time to whip out that wand and explore Hogwarts for less with this magical bundle.

Buy PlayStation 5 and Hogwarts Legacy bundle, £529.99 £418 (save £111.99 or 21%) at Very

PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle

PlayStation

What's the deal: Last week retailers were running an unbelievable bundle of a PS5 with the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III at just £409.99. Sadly that deal has now gone, but you can still pick it up for £508 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: £508 is obviously less of a bargain than the £150 you might have saved, but we think this is still an admirable second. You're still getting £31 off.

Buy PS5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle from £539 £508 (save £31 or 5%) at Amazon

And if you fancy a bit more, check out this bundle of a PlayStation 5, G435 Wireless Gaming Headset and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle for £579 at Currys.

PlayStation 5 with extra DualSense Wireless Controller

PlayStation

What’s the deal: At PlayStation, you can bag your brand-new PS5 in a bundle with an extra DualSense controller, meaning you can turn that Christmas Day gaming session into a family competition.

Why we chose it: Buying this bundle gets you a discounted PlayStation and a controller for free. This way, you're ready to start those group gaming nights from the get go.

Buy PlayStation 5 with extra DualSense Wireless Controller £529.99 £399.99 (save £129 or 24%) at PlayStation

Pre-order the PlayStation 5 Digital Console and £50 PlayStation Store Gift Card

Very

What’s the deal: At Very, you can now pre-order the digital PS5 alongside a £50 gift card for the PlayStation store for £439.99. This bundle will be available to buy outright from 1st December.

Why we chose it: Looking for the perfect Christmas present for the gamer in your life? Look no further. Not only will this bundle give them the console of their dreams, but it also lets them pick whatever game or experience they want from the PlayStation store, which means you don't have to fret over it.

Pre-order the PlayStation 5 Digital Console and £50 PlayStation Store Gift Card for £439.99 at Very

PS5, Twin Docking Station, Dual Play and Charge Cable and Wreckfest Bundle

Currys

What’s the deal: This Currys bundle has it all: a PlayStation 5 and the latest racing video game Wreckfest, as well as a twin Docking Station, Dual Play and Charge Cable, all for £499.

Why we chose it: In just one purchase, you've sorted someone's main Christmas present, medium present and all the stocking fillers. Or, alternatively, you've treated yourself with a brand-new complete gaming setup all for under £500.

Buy PS5, Twin Docking Station, Dual Play and Charge Cable and Wreckfest Bundle for £499 at Currys

Best PS5 game deals we've seen so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Activision

What’s the deal: The £409 deal may gone, but this game is still on sale. Only at Amazon you can get the brand-new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for 11% less, as the price has been knocked down to £61.99.

Plus, Amazon is exclusively offering a free bundle that includes three Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) themed in-game items, such as a Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker.

Why we chose it: This game is an amazing new addition to the Call of Duty franchise, with the greatest collection of Multiplayer maps ever. Brutal and challenging as ever, but with all-new stories and scenarios, this will make your gamer friends unbelievably jealous.

Buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £69.99 £59.99 (save £10 or 14%) at JD Williams

With Black Friday sales in full swing, don't miss out on the best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals and printer Black Friday deals.

Hogwarts Legacy PS5

Avalanche Studios

What’s the deal: You can now get 30% off the Hogwarts Legacy PS5 game at Amazon. In disc edition this game is now available for just under £35.

Why we chose it: If you've been putting off buying Hogwarts Legacy, now is the time to change that. For a limited time only, you can get this game for £15 less and immerse yourself into the magical realm of Harry Potter.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy PS5 for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%) at Amazon

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

EA

What’s the deal: Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is now on sale for £25 off as the price has been dropped to just £45.

Why we chose it: With this deal, you're getting a 36% saving on one of the most sophisticated Star Wars games ever made. In it, you'll be taken on a journey through Cal's time as a powerful Jedi Knight as he explores new planets and familiar frontiers across the galaxy.

Buy Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for £69.99 £44.99 (save £25 or 36%) at Amazon

EA SPORTS FC 24

Amazon

What’s the deal: EA SPORTS FC 24 has been slashed to under £60 at Amazon, saving you 16% on this incredible new football game.

Why we chose it: You won't find a more realistic match day experience in the gaming world than this. From the commentary and crowd noises to the rhythm and fluidity of the players, this is as close to real football as it gets. And it's all controlled by you, what could be better than that?

Buy EA Sports FC 24 for £69.99 £58.78 (£11.21 or 16%) at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition

Amazon

What’s the deal: Amazon has also lowered the price of Assassin's Creed Mirage to £34.99 as opposed to £44.99.

Why we chose it: It's a great discount for a great franchise. The perfect Christmas present for history buffs and gamers.

Buy Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition for £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%) at Amazon

The Last of Us Remake

Naughty Dog

What's the deal: The Last of Us is now available as a PS5 game and it's 35% off. At JD Williams you can get this game in disc form for just £44.99.

Why we chose it: If you loved the HBO series then you'll love the original game even more. Dive into a world of heartbreak, drama and terrifying zombies with this game, now playable on the PS5.

Buy The Last of Us remake for £69.99 £44.99 (save £25 or 35%) at JD Williams

Cricket 24

Amazon

What's the deal: The game Cricket 24 is on sale for just £39.99 after being reduced by 20%.

Why we chose it: We've just had the Cricket World Cup, which means there's never been a better time to practise your skills. In this game, you can choose from over 300 players, play as one of the top cricketing nations and take your pick of tournaments including The Ashes, The Hundred and more.

Buy Cricket 24 for £49.99 £39.99 (save £10 or 20%) at Amazon

Best PS5 accessories on sale now

PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Box.co.uk

What's the deal: The PS5 wireless controllers have now been reduced to just £44.99 PlayStation and for pre-owned models at at GAME. That's a 25% saving on a highly intuitive controllers still in good working condition.

There are also a few small savings going at Box.co.uk, for instance the controller in Starlight Blue is now available for £1 less. It's not much but, hey, every little helps.

Why we chose it: Even a small saving could help ease the burden on your gaming budget and improve your PS5 setup for less.

Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Box.co.uk

What's the deal: You can get the Ps5 HD camera for nearly 60% off this Black Friday. The device has been discounted from £99 to just £39.99.

Why we chose it: What could be better than a £60 saving on a 1080pHD camera, featuring dual wide-lenses and a built in stand, designed to capture the smoothest image possible. Whether you're gaming with friends or live-streaming, this is an unbeatable buy.

Buy Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera for £99 £39.99 (save £59.01 or 59%) at Box.co.uk

Logitech Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation

John Lewis

What's the deal: This Logitech driving wheel is compatible with both PC and PlayStation, and is now on sale for £69 less. At John Lewis, you can now buy it for £199.99.

Why we chose it: This accessory comes with stainless steel paddle shifters and RPM indicator LEDs help you make crisp, fluid gear transitions. Perfect for all driving games and giving you a realistic experience, this is well worth the money.

Buy Logitech Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation for £268.99 £199.99 (save £69 or 14%)at John Lewis

For more discounts check out the best UK laptop deals, best TNT Sports offers, best Virgin Media Black Friday deals and best Apple Watch Black Friday deals. Plus will there be PlayStation Portal Black Friday deals and will there be Steam Deck Black Friday deals?

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.