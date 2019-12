ITV reveals full Christmas Day schedule

ITV has unveiled it’s Christmas Day schedule, featuring a host of festive celebrity quiz show specials and its soaps offering for the big day.

Advertisement

Tipping Point at 5pm kicks off a run of game shows with famous faces in the hot seats, followed by The Chase at 6pm, with Who Wants To Be a Millionaire at 9pm.

Sandwiched between those is a double bill of seasonal soaps, with Emmerdale at 7pm and Coronation Street at 8pm.

Advertisement

See the full ITV Christmas Day schedule below…