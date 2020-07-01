What’s new on Netflix in July 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon
July sees the return of The Umbrella Academy, a new big-budget superhero film starring Charlize Theron and the first season of Cursed, a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend.
As July begins, certain aspects of the world are beginning to return to normal – with cinemas and pubs set to reopen in the near future, for example. However the reality remains that we’ll still be spending more time in our houses than in ordinary circumstances – and so it’s still as important as ever that Netflix has a good offering of new shows and films.
You’d be forgiven for thinking the platform might imminently be running out of new material given the continued disruption to film and TV production around the world – but the good news is that July still boasts a wealth of new materials.
The month sees the return of popular show The Umbrella Academy – which stars Ellen Page and is based on the comic-book series created by Gerard Way – for its second season, while Spanish-language drama series Cable Girls draws to a close after six seasons.
As far as new shows are concerned, the likely highlights are Cursed, a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford; The Baby-Sitters Club, a modern update of Ann M Martin’s beloved books with a cast that includes Alicia Silverstone; and the brilliantly named Warrior Nun – a fantasy drama based on a comic series of the same name.
And there’s also a reboot of Unsolved Mysteries – a legendary American docuseries that investigates some of the strangest cold cases and paranormal phenomena in the world, and that returns to the air for the first time in over decade.
On the movie front there’s plenty to get excited about, too: Charlize Theron stars in new big-budget superhero flick The Old Guard alongside Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Chiwetel Ejiofor, hit teen romcom The Kissing Booth gets a sequel, and there are new international films from Thailand and Italy.
If you’re still on the hunt for Netflix’s June releases we have the schedule.
Read on for our pick of the July list.
Wednesday 1st July
Anne Frank – Parallel Stories Helen Mirren retraces Anne Frank’s life through the pages of her diary in this affecting documentary
Celebrity MasterChef seasons 1-2 Famous faces take part in the culinary contest
Cleo & Cuquin season 1 Spanish language animated series targeted at pre-school aged children
Humans seasons 1-2 Sci-fi drama, following the Hawkins family and their domestic robot Anita, starring Gemma Chan, Katherine Parkinson and Colin Morgan
MasterChef seasons 1-2 Popular BBC cooking competition hosted by John Torode and Gregg Wallace
MasterChef: the Professionals seasons 1-2 First two series of the culinary competition featuring professional chefs
Motherland season 1 BBC comedy about the perils of modern parenting, starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan
Say I Do Reality show in which couples enjoy surprise weddings organised by experts
Spaced seasons 1-2 Surreal sitcom starring Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Nick Frost
Tattoo Fixers seasons 1-2 Series in which tattoo artists cover up or amend tattoos
Under the Riccione Sun Italian language film that follows a group of holidaying teenagers and their summer crushes
Unsolved Mysteries season 15 The legendary mystery docuseries has been rebooted by Netflix after just over a decade off the air
The series is back. Can you help solve a mystery? The first six episodes will be available globally on @Netflix July 1. #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/BlFNg3ZgGS
— Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) June 23, 2020
Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:
About a Boy (2002)
The American President (1995)
Angela’s Ashes (1999)
Atonement (2007)
Behind the Candelabra (2013)
Burn after Reading (1998)
The Courier (2019)
Daylight (1996)
Dr Seuss’s The Lorax (2012)
Enchanted Kingdom (2014)
Flipper (1996)
For a Good Time Call… (2012)
Gladiator (2000)
Golden Shoes (2015)
The Green Mile (1999)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Knocked Up (2007)
The Lake House (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Michael (1996)
Mickey Blues Eyes (1999)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)
The Nut Job (2014)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
October Sky (1999)
Panic Room (2002)
Pitch Perfect (2012)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
RocknRolla (2008)
Schindler’s List (1993)
The Secret Garden (1993)
Session 9 (2001)
Shattered Memories (2018)
Spring Breakers (2012)
Storage 24 (2012)
Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)
This Is Where I Leave You (2014)
Torque (2003)
The Truman Show (1998)
Twins (1988)
Wolf Creek 2 (2013)
Thursday 2nd July
Warrior Nun season 1 Fantasy drama based on the eponymous comic series by Ben Dunn, which sees an orphaned teenager gain superpowers and work for a sect of demon-hunting nuns
Friday 3rd July
The Baby-Sitters Club season 1 A modern update of Ann M Martin’s beloved books with a cast that includes Alicia Silverstone
the call you've been waiting for. #BabysittersClub coming July 3! pic.twitter.com/2zxelNcHRR
— Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) May 8, 2020
Cable Girls season 6 The Spanish-language drama series set at a national telephone company in 1920s Spain returns for its final run
Desperados Comedy film about a woman who rushes to Mexico in a desperate attempt to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend
JU-ON: Origins season 1 Japanese horror series about a paranormal investigator who obsessively searches for a cursed home
Mission: Impossible – Fallout The most recent – and much acclaimed – entry in the long-running action franchise, with Tom Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt
Southern Survival The BattlBox crew tests out products designed to help people survive dangerous situations
Unfriended: Dark Web Horror sequel about a teen who finds a laptop with a cache of hidden files
Sunday 5th July
The Underclass Thai drama film about an elite program drop-out getting involved with a high school gang
Monday 6th July
The Hater Political thriller film about an ambitious young man who starts working in the dark world of social media smear tactics
Wednesday 8th July
Mucho Mucho Amor: the Legend of Walter Mercado Spanish language documentary about the famed and adored astrologer
Stateless season 1 Australian drama series about four series who intersect at an immigration detention centre
Thursday 9th July
Japan Sinks: 2020 season 1 Anime series set after a series of catastrophic earthquakes have devastated Japan
The Protector season 4 Fourth run for the Turkish fantasy series
Friday 10th July
The Claudia Kishi Club Documentary in which Asian-American creatives pay tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting Baby-Sitters Club character
Dating Around: Brazil season 1 Brazilian version of the American reality series that sees singletons attempt to find love
Down to Earth with Zac Efron season 1 Following the actor around the world as he searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space season 1 New series based on the popular children’s books
Hello Ninja: season 3 The return of the animated Canadian kids’ series
The Old Guard Charlize Theron stars in this new big-budget superhero flick, alongside Kiki Layne, Harry Melling and Chiwetel Ejiofor
Tuesday 14th July
The Business of Drugs A former CIA analyst investigates the economics of six illicit substances
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser New set from the New Zealand stand-up
Wednesday 15th July
Dark Desire season 1 Mexican drama series about a married woman who spends a fateful weekend away from home, which changes the way she views those close to her
Skin Decision: Before and After season 1 Skin and beauty expert Nurse Jamie and plastic surgeon Dr Sheila Nazarian use the latest procedures to bring out their clients’ best selves
Thursday 16th July
Fatal Affair American drama film about a woman who realises an old friend poses more danger than she first imagined
Indian Matchmaking Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the US and India through the arranged marriage process
Friday 17th July
Kissing Game season 1 Adolescents in a Brazilian cattle-ranching town panic when they’re threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing
Cursed season 1 This new series is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, starring 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford
Father Soldier Son Documentary film that takes a look at a military family over a decade
Tuesday 21st July
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 2 Second outing for the German coming-of-age comedy drama
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking Final show from the comedian’s Stood Up tour
Street Food: Latin America season 1 Food and travel documentary series
Wednesday 22nd July
Fear City: New York vs the Mafia Limited true-crime documentary series
Love on the Spectrum season 1 Documentary examining the difficulties that young adults on the autistic spectrum experience in the world of dating
Norsemen season 3 The spoof Viking sitcom is back
Signs season 1 Polish crime drama about the murder of a young woman
Thursday 23rd July
The Larva Island Movie Film sequel to the hit Korean comedy series
Friday 24th July
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing Kids’ spin-off series
The Kissing Booth 2 Sequel to the hit teen romcom starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi
Sunday 26th July
Good Girls season 3 The comedy drama about three moms-turned-criminals is set to return for a third run
Tuesday 28th July
Last Chance U season 5 More from the sports documentary series, in which top athletes with difficult pasts turn to junior college football to turn their lives around
Friday 31st July
The Umbrella Academy season 2 The popular series adapted from Gerard Way’s comic-book series returns for a second run
Plus these TV shows (dates TBC):
Celebrity MasterChef S11-12
Derry Girls S2
Dracula S1
MasterChef S12-13
MasterChef: The Professionals S9-10
Motherland S1
24 Hours in A&E: Season 7
And films (dates TBC):
