When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens released on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Good Omens, the new TV series from literary dream team Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, is one of the most hotly anticipated shows of 2019.

The show, which is based upon a fantasy novel of the same name written by the two authors, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video with David Tennant and Michael Sheen in the lead roles, alongside a host of other big names.

Neil Gaiman serves as show-runner, and has written all six episodes. The series is being co-produced with the BBC, who will show the drama after its release on Amazon.

It is set in present day as humanity prepares for an imminent apocalypse – but an angel (Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) team up in order to try and sabotage the end of the world…

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming series below.

<section><h2></h2> <p>How well do you know Good Omens?</p> <p></p> <p>Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved fantasy novel is finally coming to our screens, with an Amazon Prime Video adaptation starring a devilish David Tennant and angelic Michael Sheen. But how well do you know the original story? Take our quiz and find out!</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">Who are the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse in Good Omens?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Where is angel Aziraphale’s book shop located?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">What type of car does demon Crowley drive?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">What is the human name of the young Antichrist?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">What is the name of Adam's hellhound?</span></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">What is spirit medium and</span> "Painted Jezabel"<span style="background-color: transparent;"> Madame Tracy’s preferred mode of transport (particularly when she’s possessed by certain celestial beings)?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">How did witch and prophetess Agnes Nutter die in the 17th century?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">What is the name of the satanic order of nuns in Good Omens?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">What type of animal does the high demon Beelzebub use in order to communicate on Earth?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p><span style="background-color: transparent;">Adam Young is the leader of a group of children simply dubbed “Them” by adults. What is the full name of Pepper, the only female member of “Them”?</span></p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>What is a major requirement for entrance into the Witchfinder Army (according to Sergeant Shadwell)? </p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>What is the name of the picture-perfect English village where “Them” (including the Antichrist) grow up?</p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>What causes the death of the Four Other Bikers of the Apocalypse? </p> <p><br></p></section><section><p></p> <p>Cripes! Perhaps you're a little confused — <span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Sister Mary Loquacious</span>, is that you?</p></section><section><p></p> <p>Looks like you've been reading up on the Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter. Now: are you ready for the apocalypse? Because we hate to break it to you, but it's next Saturday...</p></section><section><p></p> <p>Your level of knowledge is practically <em>prophetic.</em> Are you sure you're not Agnes Nutter? </p></section>

When is Good Omens released on Amazon Prime Video?

All six hour-long episodes of the series are set to be released on Amazon Prime Video globally on Friday 31st May 2019.

According to Gaiman it will then air weekly on BBC2 in the UK around six months later (as it is a co-production between Amazon and the BBC).

The majority of filming for the series wrapped in March 2018, with Gaiman sharing messages of thanks to the cast and crew courtesy of this picture from director Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Call sheet 109. The last day of principal photography. @neilhimself @terryandrob pic.twitter.com/sXHTfc95IK — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) March 10, 2018

Gaiman revealed in June 2018 that Good Omens was in post-production, although “the last big scene” had only just been shot.

Is there a trailer for Good Omens?

Amazon Prime Video released the first full trailer for Good Omens on 6th March – and it’s a thing of beauty.

A number of videos had been released in advance of the trailer above of course, including the opening titles sequence. Check out all the other videos below.

You can also watch a music video by Good Omens’ evil nuns (with a cameo from Neil Gaiman himself)

Who is in the cast of Good Omens?

In 2017 it was announced that former Doctor Who star David Tennant and Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon) would lead Good Omens as Crowley and Aziraphale respectively, an unlikely duo of an angel and a demon who team up to prevent the end of the world coming to pass.

Sheen revealed that initially Gaiman thought he would be the one to play Crowley, but later realised that he would be far better suited to playing the fussy angel instead.

Crowley is described as having “dark hair” (in addition to snakeskin shoes and a pristine 1926 Bentley) in the book, but Tennant has explained why the fast-living has flame-red hair in the series.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

signed on to play archangel Gabriel, a good-looking, well-dressed boss to Aziraphale.

The fantasy-drama will also star Sherlock’s Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes) as Deirdre Young, the mother of the young antichrist who is supposedly destined to bring about the end of the world. Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays will star as her husband Arthur Young.

Derek Jacobi will, naturally, play the voice of God – Metatron. But God Herself will be voiced by Frances McDormand.

In the biggest surprise casting so far, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch was revealed as the voice of Satan as late as 13th February 2019.

Gaiman then confirmed that actor – not physicist – Brian Cox would depict the voice of Death in the series.

So for anybody wondering… The amazing Brian Cox plays Death in #GoodOmens. This is what Death looks like, when he's not on a motorbike anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 5, 2019

Jack Whitehall will play the key role of Newton “Newt” Pulsifer, aka Newt, a wages clerk turned witch hunter. He’ll also play Newt’s ancestor, Thou-Shalt-Not-Commit-Adultery Pulsifer.

Michael McKean plays Sgt. Shadwell, leader of the witch-finder army, and Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter) will star as Madame Tracy, the psychic medium who helps Tennant and Sheen as they try to save the world from Armageddon.

Adria Arjona (True Detective) will play Anathema Device, practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter. The actual Agnes Nutter will also be making an appearance with the help of Josie Lawrence, who played her in the radio adaptation — although Neil Gaiman has stated that he had to fight to keep Agnes in the television adaptation.

The huge cast will also include League of Gentleman creators Mark Gatiss and Stephen Pemberton, who will play mysterious book-buyers Harmony and Glozier.

Reece Shearsmith, meanwhile, will play William Shakespeare. His scenes were filmed in the actual Globe, in case you were wondering.

Shakespeare is only briefly mentioned in the book, but Gaiman wrote in a tweet: “There are things about Crowley and Aziraphale’s doings over the last 6,000 years that were not revealed in the book. This is one such thing.”

Delighted to welcome @ReeceShearsmith to the Good Omens family as an Elizabethan playwright whose name escapes me. #alrightItsShakespeare pic.twitter.com/sjcaUk3Iug — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2017

It also looks like the emergence of Atlantis from the sea – only mentioned in passing in the novel – will be seen on screen, with David Morrissey taking the helm as Captain Vincent.

Look who is next to join the cast of #GoodOmens ! The magnificent David Morrissey as Captain Vincent, who encounters Atlantis… ⁦@neilhimself⁩ pic.twitter.com/d1iclXe1D2 — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) June 21, 2018

Nina Sosanya will play Sister Mary Loquacious.

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse have also arrived, in the form of Mireille Enos (War), Yusuf Gatewood (Famine) and Lourdes Faberes (Pollution, the star formerly known as Pestilence). Beezlebub herself will be played by Anna Maxwell Martin.

Maxwell Martin can be seen in the official trailer for Good Omens, although judging by comments she made during an interview on BBC Radio 2, this might not be the only form her character takes.

“I was dressed up and looked absolutely appalling!” she explained. “I’m playing the Head of Hell so I don’t look great. I have prosthetics all over my face and I look pretty awful.”

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman will star as a US ambassador and father of Warlock Dowling, a baby that’s mistakenly identified as the antichrist.

And what about “Them”? The real antichrist kid, Adam Young, will be played by Sam Taylor Buck, and his three friends will be played by Amma Ris (as Pepper), Ilan Galkoff (as Brian) and Alfie Taylor (as Wensleydale).

The THEM from @GoodOmensAmazon: clockwise from top, Sam, Alfie, Ammar and Ilan. https://t.co/BtOMJ6thLQ pic.twitter.com/e6jp0YnQK0 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 21, 2017

One more thing: is Konnie Huq (of Blue Peter fame) also in Good Omens…?

Yesterdays little shoot on Good Omens, with the wonderful Konnie Huq joining us… as well as a couple of soon-to-be-well-known demons… @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/bLLAHrRFlT — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) April 15, 2018

What is Good Omens about?

The story begins in pre-apocalyptic 2018. According to The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter Witch, the world is due to end in a week, and Judgement Day is almost upon us. As the official synopsis explains, this is where Tennant and Sheen’s characters come in:

“Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon—both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle—are not actually looking forward to the coming war. And… someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.”

No Bentleys were harmed in the making of this series. #GoodOmens

📷: @NeilHimself pic.twitter.com/LOs7WHuuMt — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) July 18, 2018

Good Omens, published by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman in 1990, is a comedy about the birth of the son of Satan – but thanks to a terrible mix-up, the Antichrist (Adam) grows up in a nice English village with a nice family. As the End Times approach and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse are summoned to Earth, what will happen to young Adam and his friends?

We also know that the show will hop back and forth between the past and the present day – hence the inclusion of Reece Shearsmith as Shakespeare.

What are the Good Omens episode titles?

Director Douglas Mackinnon confirmed the names for the six episodes on Twitter.

They are:

Episode 1: In the Beginning

Episode 2: The Book

Episode 3: Hard Times

Episode 4: Saturday Morning Funtime

Episode 5: The Doomsday Option

Episode 6: The Very Last Day Of The Rest Of Their Lives

What will Good Omens be like as a TV adaptation?

Psst. A little teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/aTDTM8Xo3r — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 20, 2018

Tennant has teased the series as being “unlike anything” he has ever worked in before.

“It’s quite hard tonally to get a grip on what Good Omens is, because it’s this very unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and from the scripts, which Neil has adapted pretty faithfully from that novel,” he told The Herald. “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.”

He continued: “It’s like a sort of fairy tale with a kind of very real world setting. It’s a farce and it’s also deeply serious, it’s all things at once and not quite any one of them. If the rest of the show turns out like this early trailer that we’ve all seen I think it’s going to be quite special.”

Will Neil Gaiman cameo in Good Omens?

Gaimain has confirmed that he’ll cameo in the fourth episode, appearing onscreen as a drunk — while also voicing several cartoon bunnies.

“Episode four, look out for a scene in a small movie theatre where Crowley is watching a cartoon about bunnies,” Gaiman said during a Q&A, replying to a fan who had asked whether he would feature in the series.

“Not only will you see me passed out dead drunk in the audience, but all of the voices of the bunnies are me,” he said.

Q: #AskNeilGaiman can we look out for a cameo by you?

– @SusanneGottlieb A: pic.twitter.com/TYnRU4lmjZ — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) March 11, 2019

We also know that there will be at least two touching tributes to co-creator Terry Pratchett, who passed away in May 2015. In December, Gaiman shared a video from set which shows a bookshelf in Aziraphale’s shop stacked with the works of “one of his favourite authors”, Pratchett. Check out the video below.

Pratchett’s trademark hat and scarf will also be hanging up in the shop. “We hung it in the bookshop so that Terry would always be there,” Gaiman said.

Q: #AskNeilGaiman is that Terry's hat that Aziraphale is seen wearing in the trailer?

– @Kiss_My_Ash A: pic.twitter.com/iflNlCYPOm — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) March 11, 2019

