Netflix March 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

March 2019 is a particularly strong British month on Netflix, with two major new TV series from Idris Elba and Ricky Gervais and the directorial debut of Chiwetel Ejiofor set to arrive.

Up first is The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, Ejiofor’s real-life drama about a boy in Malawi who builds a wind turbine to save his village from a famine.

Then it’s After Life, Gervais’ first TV series in five years, in which he plays a widower who decides to do and say whatever he wants, consequences be damned.

Next it’s Turn Up Charlie, a new comedy from Luther star Idris Elba. The actor stars as a down-and-out DJ who is attempting to revive his career while working as a nanny for his best friend’s 11-year-old daughter.

There’s plenty of great returning series to get excited about, too, including Queer Eye season three, On My Block season two and Santa Clarita Diet season three.

Find out about all the best releases on Netflix in March below.

Friday 1st March

Losers a documentary which examines the psychology of losing

Johnny English Reborn Sequel to Rowan Atkinson’s spy spoof

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind Chiwetel Ejiofor’s drama about 13-year-old William Kamkwamba, who builds a wind turbine to save his village from famine

Rush Hour 2 Buddy cop classic with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker

Goodfellas “I’m funny how, I mean funny like I’m a clown? I amuse you?” – Joe Pesci at his best in Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic

Scooby-Doo Jinkies! This live-action adaptation film about the dog with a speech impediment features Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr and Linda Cardellini

Tuesday 5th March

Collateral Dark thriller about a contract killer (Tom Cruise) who takes a cab driver (Jamie Foxx) hostage as he goes on a spree in LA

Thursday 7th March

The Order Supernatural teen drama about a college student who lands himself in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic

Friday 8th March

After Life Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy about a journalist who decides to do and say whatever he wants in the wake of his wife’s death

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the 2018 season of the world’s biggest racing competition

Sunday 10th March

On Chesil Beach Ian McEwan adapts his novel of the same name about a young couple (Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle) struggling with issues of sexual freedom in 1960s Britain

Tuesday 12th March

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 The cult Japanese reality series – which sees six young people move in together, sight unseen – returns

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits The comedian brings out his favourite jokes from his long career

American Pie 2 Lurid US comedy with Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan

Wednesday 13th March

Triple Frontier Five struggling military vets (among them Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaacs and Charlie Hunnam) set out to steal from a drug lord

Friday 15th March

Turn Up Charlie Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ who takes up a second job as a nanny to his best friend’s daughter to make ends meet

Arrested Development season 5 part 2 The Bluths return to solve the apparent murder case of Lucille 2 (Liza Minelli)

Queer Eye season 3 The Fab Five head to Kansas City, Missouri to make-over a new batch of ‘heroes’

Love, Death & Robots Animated anthology series from David Fincher and Tim Miller

Tuesday 19th March

Amy Schumer Growing The US comedian’s latest stand-up special

Wednesday 20th March

My Husband Won’t Fit A documentary series about a married couple struggling with a unique sexual problem

Thursday 21st March

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Marvel’s band of misfits return for another adventure in space

Friday 22nd March

The OA season 2 The sci-fi drama is back. Having kept enigmatically quiet on the progress of the new instalments, Netflix finally announced that The OA would be returning only last month.

The Dirt A biopic about US rock band Mötley Crüe

Osmosis A new French sci-fi set in near-future Paris, where test subjects take a pill designed to help them find the “perfect partner”.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre Documentary investigating the murder of three members of the Miami Showband in Northern Ireland in 1975

Selling Sunset A reality series about real estate brokers in Los Angeles

Tuesday 26th March

Mr Bean’s Holiday Rowan Atkinson’s iconic character heads to Cannes. Things don’t go swimmingly…

Thursday 28th March

Jane the Virgin: season 5 The Latin-American soap opera returns for its final series

Friday 29th March

The Legend of Cocaine Island A down-on-his-luck businessman hunts for a mythical $2m cocaine stash. It’s a documentary…

The Highwaymen Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner star as the real-life former Texas rangers who brought Bonnie and Clyde to justice

Santa Clarita Diet: season 3 Cannibals Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant return for another helping

Sunday 31st March

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series The long-running comedy continues in animated form

March TBC

On My Block: season 2 The comedy about teens in inner-city South Central Los Angeles picks up after last season’s shocking cliff-hanger