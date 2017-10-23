Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Will Byers in Stranger Things 2?

Who is Will Byers in Stranger Things 2?

There's another rocky season in store for the young kid who was at the heart of the mystery in season one

Will Stranger Things

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Will Byers?

The unfortunate young chap who was dragged into a grim parallel universe known as the Upside Down at the beginning of season one, where he stayed for the majority of the season. Thankfully, his mum Joyce, brother Jonathan and pals Dustin, Lucas and Mike knew something was up, and successfully managed to rescue him.

Advertisement

Who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things?

13-year-old Noah Schnapp didn’t get as much screen time – or, consequently, as much media attention – as his co-stars in season one, as he was trapped in another dimension. But that didn’t stop him from racking up a whopping 1.4 million Instagram followers…

Best day of the week #sundaymood #relaxin

A post shared by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on

His biggest role to date, prior to Stranger Things, was in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies in 2015.

We can expect to see a lot more of Schnapp in the new season, if the latest trailer is anything to go by.

Advertisement

What happened to Will at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Will was rescued from the Upside Down by his mother and Chief Hopper as Eleven vanquished the Demogorgon. All seemed to be back to normal… until the final moments depicted him coughing up little Demogorgon-like slugs. Has Will brought back something with him from the Upside Down?

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things 2 on Netflix

The fairy lights that Will uses to communicate with his mother Joyce Byers in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Latest news

Dustin Stranger Things

Who plays Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things 2?

Mike Stranger Things

Who is Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things 2?

Everything Stranger Things

Dustin Stranger Things
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stranger Things Eleven

Who is Eleven in Stranger Things 2?

112765

Meet the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things

Stranger things Winona

Netflix sent an amazingly geeky cease and desist letter to an unauthorised Stranger Things pop-up bar

115704

Theory This Stranger Things fan theory will blow your mind

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more