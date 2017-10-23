Who is Will Byers in Stranger Things 2?

There's another rocky season in store for the young kid who was at the heart of the mystery in season one

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Will Byers?

The unfortunate young chap who was dragged into a grim parallel universe known as the Upside Down at the beginning of season one, where he stayed for the majority of the season. Thankfully, his mum Joyce, brother Jonathan and pals Dustin, Lucas and Mike knew something was up, and successfully managed to rescue him.

Who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things?

13-year-old Noah Schnapp didn’t get as much screen time – or, consequently, as much media attention – as his co-stars in season one, as he was trapped in another dimension. But that didn’t stop him from racking up a whopping 1.4 million Instagram followers…

His biggest role to date, prior to Stranger Things, was in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies in 2015.

We can expect to see a lot more of Schnapp in the new season, if the latest trailer is anything to go by.

What happened to Will at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Will was rescued from the Upside Down by his mother and Chief Hopper as Eleven vanquished the Demogorgon. All seemed to be back to normal… until the final moments depicted him coughing up little Demogorgon-like slugs. Has Will brought back something with him from the Upside Down?