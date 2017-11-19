Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone

All the instructions and voting information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing

The only way to make sure your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couple gets through to next week is to actually vote! Whether that means picking up the phone or logging in to vote online, here’s how to do it:

How do I vote for my favourite Strictly Come Dancing star online?

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage as soon as the live show is finished on Saturday night. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

How many times can I vote online?

If you want to keep your favourite couple in the competition, or if you can’t decide on an absolutely favourite, you can vote up to three times online each week.

Click the link “If you like you can vote again by clicking here”, which is below the “thank you for voting” message.

But you will only be able to vote once in the Grand Final.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes – there is no charge for voting online.

How do I vote for my favourite Strictly Come Dancing star by phone?

The phone numbers will be given out during the show, after each couple has danced and again at the end.

They will then be made available on the Strictly homepage when the vote is open.

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.