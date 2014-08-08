Musical movie from Andy Samberg’s The Lonely Island is in the works

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is reuniting with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone for a feature-length film produced by Knocked Up's Judd Apatow

Comedy music trio The Lonely Island are hopping off that boat and onto a film set.

The band, comprised of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, are poised to star and produce in a feature length film alongside Knocked Up director Judd Apatow.

Universal are developing the movie, which is currently unnamed. And while there are still very few details, we do know it will be set “in the world of music,” according to Variety.

In the past, the trio, who have released a number of rude and crude comedy songs with funny music videos, have teamed up with the likes of Pharrell, Justin Timbertake, Akon, Katy Perry, Seth Rogan, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Alba and Nicki Minaj, so we can only speculate at just how star-studded this film has the potential to be.

If The Lonely Island has passed you by, this is the kind of thing we can expect from their musical movie.

Contains explicit language and adult themes. Obvs.

I think it’s fair to say we are quite looking forward to seeing how this pans out…