Game of Thrones season 4 – filming to start in July

Principal photography on the latest series of the HBO fantasy drama will begin next month, just a few weeks after the final episode of season 3 airs

Game of Thrones fans are still trying to come to terms with the fact that series three of their beloved fantasy drama is over. But there’s more to come – and as one chapter draws to a close, the good news is that filming on the next instalment is about to begin.

Season four of the HBO show, which airs in this country on Sky Atlantic, will begin next month, according to production staff.

“Principal photography starts in July,” confirmed wardrobe supervisor Donna Hughes during a panel discussion at the Titanic Belfast studios in Northern Ireland where much of the show is shot.

Series four is expected to contain elements of A Storm of Swords and A Feast for Crows, the third and fourth books in the series by author George RR Martin, which take place in roughly the same time period.

And while those who are up to date with the novels may know some of what to expect, they – along with everyone involved in the show – have been good at protecting their fellow viewers from spoilers, with the result that the blood-soaked events of the so-called Red Wedding that unfolded in the penultimate episode of season three still left most viewers reeling.

The crew are staying equally tight-lipped about the upcoming series, with Hughes saying only “Every season presents its challenges, be it weddings or battles or lots of deaths…”

But armoury expert Fergus McNulty summed up the panel’s feelings about working on Game of Thrones, saying “I just look at the [viewing] figures and think ‘I’m part of one of the greatest shows on the planet’ and I’m happy to come back for another year!”

Speaking at this year’s Baftas, where Game of Thrones picked up the Radio Times Audience Award, producer Frank Doelger said the series could run for seven seasons – but others, including the show’s creators, have hinted that the epic proprtions of the novels could make it even longer.

“We’re not looking at our series as a book-by-book adaptation so much as an adaptation of George’s entire saga,” said executive producer David Benioff.

The finale of series three of Game of Thrones is on Monday 10 June at 9pm on Sky Atlantic

