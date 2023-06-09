Actor Perry Fenwick has revealed that the final scene of Lola Pearce-Brown's in EastEnders was a lot more heartbreaking than initially intended – and it was down to Danielle Harold herself.

In Lola's penultimate episode, she shared an emotional goodbye with grandfather Billy (Fenwick) after he clashed with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and smashed the Minute Mart window, leading to him being arrested by Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

But when he was released from custody, Billy rushed to Lola's bedside to tell her how much he loved her. Although Lola had been in and out of consciousness all day, she recognised Billy's presence and managed to reply: "Pops - I love you too."

But Fenwick has now revealed that that line was never in the scripts, it was something that Harold had put in herself. Speaking to Digital Spy, the actor said: "Danielle put in a line that wasn't in the scripts. It was when she woke up and she said 'I love you too, Pops' and then a little tear came down. That sent me going!

"Danielle added it and it wasn't in the scripts. That did eventually become Lola's last words. We were in bits. We had to take a decent break afterwards, after doing some scenes. But Danielle has been fantastic."

He continued: "It was hard, because we've got a parallel story going on. We've got Billy, Honey and Lola – and Perry, Emma and Danielle. So a lot of the scenes are very much about her going. Okay, it's not the same as the story, but it's still tears of sadness.

"It was a tough schedule, but we all committed to it. We ended up calling Danielle Thames Water', because she could turn on the tears like that!"

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) tends to as Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In those final moments, Honey was by Billy's side and sobbed as he told his granddaughter how much he loved her. Emma Barton, who plays Honey in the soap, also gushed over Danielle's skills. She said: "The detail she went into, the homework that she did, making sure that everything was correct medically, was outstanding.

More like this

"You never stop learning in this industry and we've learned so much from lovely Danielle – from her work and her choices. It's been incredible to watch and we're really proud."

Speaking previously about Lola's final episodes, Harold has called them one of the hardest scenes she's ever filmed in her professional life. Harold told RadioTimes.com and other outlets: "It was definitely the most difficult thing I've ever filmed in my life because, obviously, we haven't experienced it and so, just to put yourself in that mindset, it was really difficult, and slow your body down and everything. I thought that would be the easy part."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what's on the way in the soap now that Lola has sadly died, Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown, admits there are more emotional scenes to come.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Borthwick said: "Isabella [Brown]'s great in that. More tears, sadly. But she gets the send-off she deserves."

Harold added: "I wanted to go, just to be there with my little Izzie, but I couldn't, so I can't wait to see it. I've heard they've been amazing. This one's [Borthwick] supposed to be very good..."

Harold also couldn't be more proud of her onscreen daughter Lexi (played by Isabella Brown), saying: "I can't sing her praises enough. She's been incredible and she deserves every recognition as a little actress. She's been my little rock, she's got me through everything. She knows exactly why we're doing this."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.