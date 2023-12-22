The Six women at the centre of the flash-forward are the prime suspects to be killers in the death, these women being Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Seven suspects have been presented as potential candidates to be the body on the big day, but who will meet their maker?

Scott Maslen as Jack Branning, Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar, Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks, Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor, Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulait, and Brian Conley as Tom "Rocky" Cotton all poses in suits surrounded by orange smoke for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The male character with the most votes to be the dead body on Christmas Day is Walford villain Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), with almost a third of the vote and at quite some distance to the next closest candidate, evil rapist Dean Wicks (portrayed by actor Matt Di Angelo).

However, after Nish and Dean, most of the remaining fans are convinced that the body is not one of the seven candidates presented in promotional material by the show.

Find the rankings in the poll results of 1000 participants below.

The man deemed least likely to be killed by fans is Walford icon Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) - surely they wouldn't, would they?

Meanwhile, fans also voted for which of the Six they considered most likely to be the killer on Christmas Day in EastEnders - and it provided a surprising twist - with most voting that it would be none of them.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Diane Parish as Denise Fox, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale for EastEnders BBC

That's right, many are indeed theorising that there is a seventh person in the room, with a long-running theory being that another woman stands across from the Six.

The prospect of 'someone else' is ahead by quite some margin, but the member of the Six deemed most likely to be a killer outside of this is Suki Panesar.

Find the rankings in the poll results of 1000 participants below.

Someone else... - 29% Suki Panesar - 19% Denise Fox - 13% Kathy Cotton - 12% Stacey Slater - 10% Linda Carter - 9% Sharon Watts - 7%

The woman deemed least likely to be the killer on Christmas Day is original cast member Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), whose wedding is set to be very dramatic indeed.

Fans are certainly in for a treat on Christmas Day after the Six women had confrontations on Friday 22nd December 2023, but will they all be proven right?

