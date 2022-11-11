From Helen Skelton creeping up the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after her Jive last weekend, to Ellie Taylor 's Rumba plummeting her to the bottom, everything can change in the course of a week – and with the contestants taking on a load of new dances, there's a lot to unpack.

We're over half way through Strictly Come Dancing's 2022 season and with Blackpool just around the corner, the competition couldn't be more intense going into tomorrow night's show.

As always, RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Minnie Wright are back to break down the Strictly songs and dances for Week 8 in Strictly Between Us ahead of tomorrow night's show. Watch the video below for all of their spicy takes.

In part one, Minnie and Lauren chat about the dances they're looking forward to watching the most, with Hamza Yassin's Couple's Choice to Jerusalema a popular pick alongside Tyler West's Paso Doble to the dramatic-sounding Unstoppable.

As for the state of this weekend's leaderboard, Hamza and Tyler dominate the conversation in part two – Tango Tops and Ballroom Bottoms – while there could be trouble for Tony Adams, who recently addressed his live show row with professional partner Katya Jones.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford could find herself in the bottom two again with her upcoming Rumba – a notoriously difficult dance.

The final part of this week's video focuses on Blackpool Week, with Lauren and Minnie hoping for a big number from Hamza and a well-deserved 10 from Craig Revel-Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 12th November at 6:55pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Sunday 13th November at 7:20pm.

