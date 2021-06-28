First Love Island recoupling revealed as one girl is left single

There’s already trouble in paradise for Love Island.

Advertisement

The series kicked off on Monday, 28th June and we got to meet the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants who were every bit as entertaining as we had hoped.

But already one girl is at risk of being made single as a preview of Tuesday night’s episode revealed.

As the islanders enjoyed a fun game, which saw Jake Cornish give his partner Liberty Poole a very sexy dance and footballer Toby Aromolaran get very up, close and personal with Kaz Kamwi‘s toes, Toby received a message which shook things up for real.

He revealed that Chloe Burrows would be heading into the villa and would be taking any boy who wanted to out on a date.

But that’s not all as Love Island shared a preview of Tuesday night’s show, in which Chloe revealed she’d be coupling up with one of the boys, meaning one girl would be left single which we all know means a risk of being dumped from the island.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Cue, five gobsmacked girls as Chloe dropped the news.

We may have only seen one episode, but there has already been a steal tonight when Faye Winter was pinched from Toby – who himself had stolen Faye from under the nose of Hugo Hammond.

It was Brad that eventually ended up with her, but we have a feeling Faye will end up looking elsewhere.

Shannon Singh also admitted there isn’t much spark between her and luxury events manager Aaron Francis, but with Chloe on the prowl could she change her mind?

We wonder who Chloe will choose…

Advertisement

Love Island is on ITV2 everyday at 9pm. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.