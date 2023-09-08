For those wanting to get the most authentic experience, he’s definitely the companion you want by your side, as many of the quests take place on his home turf. You might find you even fall in love with him after it all.

Hanging around Akila makes for a welcome break from New Atlantis, too, with its dusty saloons and more lo-fi vibe making it feel much more Tatooine than Coruscant for any Star Wars aficionados reading.

But this is Starfield, and seeing how long it is, we won’t diverge to any other sci-fi epics - so keep reading to learn about all things Freestar.

What is the Freestar Collective in Starfield?

The Freestar Collective is one of two governments that exist in the Settled Systems, and they control the territories of Cheyenne, Nation and Volii.

The Freestar Collective are a libertarian confederation and were formed in 2189 when founder Solomon Coe asked the Volii system to go into an alliance pact with his own Cheyenne system.

The Freestar Collective went to war with the United Colonies in 2196 over a dispute with the UC placing a space station above Narion, a planet controlled by Freestar.

War broke out once more in 2308 when Freestar established a colony on the planet Vesta in the Lunara system, and UC protested it as a violation of the Treaty of Narion - signed at the end of the last conflict.

The UC destroyed the colony, sparking the war which ended in 2311 and there has been a fragile peace ever since

How to join the Freestar Collective in Starfield

To join the Freestar Collective in Starfield, you need to go to Akila City on the planet Akila in the Cheyenne system and stop the bank robbery going on as part of the quest Job Gone Wrong.

After doing so, during the next quest, Deputized, the marshall will recommend you speak to Emma Wilcox, who will ask you to complete a job on the Mission Board - which will complete Deputized and see you joining the Freestar Rangers.

From here, you will have the rest of the Freestar Collective quests to complete, netting you a number of nice rewards to make your time in Starfield a little easier.

List of Freestar Collective quests in Starfield

There are eight Freestar Collective quests that will take you a decent while to get through. It’s full of cowboy and western themes, so if that’s your jam then you’ll be in for a great time.

Job Gone Wrong

Deputized

Where Hope is Built

Shadows in Neon

Surgical Strike

On the Run

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

What are the Freestar Collective rewards in Starfield?

Below are all the rewards you will receive as part of the Freestar Collective quest line.

Credits

Deadeye pistol

Freestar Deputy Badge

Freestar Ranger Badge

Freestar Rangers Mission Board

Justifier rifle

Ranger Deputy Hat

Ranger Deputy Uniform

Ranger Duelwear

Ranger Power Pack

Ranger Space Helmet

Ranger Spacesuit

While the Ranger gear doesn’t have the best of stats, it certainly looks the part as you walk through Akila City.

The Deadeye pistol, on the other hand, is very swanky with its gold features and intricate engraving. It has a base Phys damage of 70 and has eight mod slots that can see it seriously decked out, and remains a viable option through to the end game.

