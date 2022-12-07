The primary addition of the Colosseum multiplayer mode is enough of a reason to head back into the unforgiving realms of Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s magnum opus. It won’t be the only thing that is part of the 1.08 update, though, as there are bound to be a couple of balance tweaks and potential bug fixes applied at least.

The free Elden Ring Colosseum update is releasing today, 7th December, and it has brought with it a brand new PvP mode that everyone can take part in. This 1.08 update is bringing the goods to the open-world RPG and represents the largest addition made to the game since its release back in February 2022.

Read on to discover everything there is to know about the new Elden Ring multiplayer Colosseum DLC, including its release time, what it is exactly, and a complete list of patch notes.

Following an hour of server downtime, the Elden Ring Colosseum update should have gone live on or around 10am here in the UK. This means that you should now be able to go onto your Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam launcher and download/install the update right now.

The update should be live now, anyway, following the roughly hour-long period of downtime as detailed on the official Twitter account:

Following the downtime for required server maintenance ahead of the update, the 1.08 update should now be there for everyone to download.

Elden Ring multiplayer Colosseum explained: what is it?

The Colosseum update in Elden Ring adds a brand-new multiplayer mode to the game for free for everyone.

The development team has opened up the colosseums of Caelid, Leyndell, and Limgrave to everyone for some tasty PvP action. Within the colosseums, you can take part in one-versus-one duels, free-for-alls, and team fights with up to six players.

We’re imagining some intense battles taking place and some bragging rights being won following the update. What better way to prove, once and for all, that you’re the best at Elden Ring among your friends than defeating them in a duel?

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The full list of patch notes has been confirmed by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. The main headline from the list is that the colosseums in Caelid, Leyndell, and Limgrave have been opened up for online multiplayer PvP action.

As per the official website, each arena comes with its own set of rules, it's worth noting. In Limgrave, for example, players can take part in United Combat (timed team battles with the ability to respawn, team deathmatch style) and Combat Ordeal (free-for-all).

In Leyndell, the Royal Colosseum, you'll find Duel Mode, the game's one-versus-one multiplayer. No respawns here. Within the Caelid Colosseum, meanwhile, you can take part in all three multiplayer modes with the added benefit of being able to summon Spirit Ashes. You can fight against anyone online and will need to use group passwords to face up against (or team up with) friends.

More like this

It's not just the addition of the free multiplayer DLC, however. Five new hairstyles have also been added to the game's character creation tool for a start. You'll also notice various different balance adjustments have been made. The speed and distance of attacks with daggers, axes, hammers, and dual-wielded flails has been increased, along with a reduced recovery time.

A number of bug fixes have been made, too, including that annoying bug that "prevented consumable items from being replenished when teleporting to a grace from the map." You can check out the complete list of Elden Ring 1.08 update patch notes right here.

Read more on Elden Ring:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.