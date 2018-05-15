Harrison Ford is digitally inserted into the new Han Solo trailer
We've got mixed feelings about this
Ever since Alden Ehrenreich was cast as Star Wars’ best smuggler nerfherder, many fans have been excited about a young Han Solo returning to the big screen. But some couldn’t help but feel there’s a problem with Ehrenreich, or any actor taking over the role: they’re just not Harrison Ford.
Enter fan Nick Acosta, who has done some serious legwork and digitally swapped Ehrenreich’s face with a young Ford’s – and inserted footage of early Ford movies like American Graffiti – to let the original Solo reprise the role.
“I couldn’t help wonder what this movie would look like if you could magically transport a young Harrison Ford to play his iconic character,” Acosta commented under the video. “So using a variety of digital compositing software and some editing tricks I tried to make that happen. I farmed movies, TV episodes and even still photographs that I graphed onto Alden Ehrenreich’s face and animated.”
True, some of the effects may remind you of the clumsy ‘Han shot first’ A New Hope edits. But the video still provides us a glimpse of what would have happened if George Lucas opted to make a Solo film straight after the original trilogy, a long long time ago in a galaxy far away.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May