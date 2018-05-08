Accessibility Links

Here is the final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – now with added Cher

Can we all stop worrying about whether Meryl Streep's Donna is dead yet?

(YouTube)

The final trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again has been revealed.

As well as wondering what exactly the fate of Meryl Streep’s Donna will be in the sequel, the new and final look gives us a tease of Cher’s surely scene stealing role as grandmother – soon to be great grandmother – Ruby Sheridan.

The video is set to be the final full trailer released before the movie debuts this summer, and is the first to be released following the news that Abba are set to debut their first new song for 35 years on the BBC.

But just when fans are about to slip into the spirit of the sequel, Dominic Cooper’s character Sky says of his wife Sophie, “She wanted to make her mum proud.”

That past tense is awful ominous isn’t it?

Watch the full trailer below.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! is in UK cinemas from 27th July 2018

All about Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

(YouTube)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

