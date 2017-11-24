GAME Black Friday 2017 deals – PlayStation Pro, Xbox and FIFA bundles
Deals go live from 8pm at the gaming retailer
Black Friday is officially here, so its time to bag yourself a bargain if you’re a gaming and tech fan. The retailer has big discounts on some of the most sort after tech – including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Pro and even Apple Airpods.
GAME HAVE RELEASED THEIR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS HERE
Deals include:
XBOX ONE X + NOW TV – £429.99 – SAVE £30
XBOX ONE S 500GB HW + NOW TV – £169.99 – SAVE £70
PS4 500GB with COD WWII OR STAR WARS BF II + GT SPORT LE + HIDDEN AGENDA + NOW TV – £199.99 – SAVE OVER £95
PlayStation Pro 1TB FIFA 18 + COD WWII + NOW TV
– £299.99 – SAVE OVER £100
Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle – £279.99 – SAVE OVER £45
Save £440 on Samsung UE55MU6220 55” Curved 4K UHD TV
50% OFF DRAGON SLAY Arcade Stick
Save £30 on Apple AirPods