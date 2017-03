From the makers of Line of Duty, Born to Kill is a four-part psychological thriller which explores a teenager's hidden psychopathic desires...

When is it on TV?

The thriller will air on Channel 4 later this year.

Who's in the cast?

Romola Garai (The Hour) and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) play the single parents of two out-of-control teenagers, portrayed by newcomers Jack Rowan and Lara Peake.

Elizabeth Counsell (Song For Marion) and Richard Coyle (The Fall) also co-star.