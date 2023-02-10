The Italians led the reigning champions 24-22 before a late French try saw them fall to a valiant defeat in Rome.

Italy have made two changes to the team that ran France close ahead of their second Six Nations showdown against England.

The performance will have put England on high alert, however. Facing Italy is no longer a dead-cert result and Kieran Crowley's changes reflect a positive mood in the Italian camp.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Italy team to face England.

Italy team news v England – Six Nations 2023

Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Menoncello, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Simone Ferrari, Edoardo Iachizzi, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Pierre Bruno

When is England v Italy?

England v Italy will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

The match will kick off at 3pm on ITV1.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

