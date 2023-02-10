Italy rugby team news v England: Six Nations 2023 team announcements
Check out the Italy team news ahead of their next Six Nations 2023 game this weekend.
Italy have made two changes to the team that ran France close ahead of their second Six Nations showdown against England.
The Italians led the reigning champions 24-22 before a late French try saw them fall to a valiant defeat in Rome.
The performance will have put England on high alert, however. Facing Italy is no longer a dead-cert result and Kieran Crowley's changes reflect a positive mood in the Italian camp.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Italy team to face England.
Italy team news v England – Six Nations 2023
Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Menoncello, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Simone Ferrari, Edoardo Iachizzi, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Pierre Bruno
When is England v Italy?
England v Italy will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.
The match will kick off at 3pm on ITV1.
Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2
Round Two
Saturday 11th February
Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C
Sunday 12th February
England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
