The best they can realistically hope for is third place given the fixtures to come, including a Super Saturday clash against France in Paris on the final weekend.

Wales look like an easy target as they arrive in Edinburgh this weekend. They have lost 15 matches in a row, a run dating back to 2023, and it's highly likely they extend that run before the tournament ends.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Wales on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations fixtures and results | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

When is Scotland v Wales?

Scotland v Wales will take place on Saturday 8th March 2025.

The game takes place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What time is Scotland v Wales kick-off?

Scotland v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v Wales on?

Scotland v Wales will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v Wales online

Scotland v Wales will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Read more Six Nations features...

Advertisement Scotland v Wales odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (1/10) v Wales (6/1)* For all the latest rugby union odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.