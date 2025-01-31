However, Gregor Townsend's men have also lost games they appeared destined to win, namely, this fixture in Rome last year.

Italy toppled Scotland and Wales in 2024 to finish fifth and break their run of eight consecutive wooden spoons.

2024 Player of the Tournament Tommaso Menoncello will be determined to push his team on this year as they seek to build on recent progress.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Italy on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Italy?

Scotland v Italy will take place on Saturday 1st February 2025.

The game takes place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What time is Scotland v Italy kick-off?

Scotland v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Italy on?

Scotland v Italy will be shown live on BBC One from 1:30pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v Italy online

Scotland v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

