Max Verstappen recorded his first back-to-back victories of the season in the last two races, and will be determined to make it a hat-trick in Montreal.

The Canadian Grand Prix will hit our TV screens at an unusual hour this weekend as the Formula 1 circus crosses the Atlantic once again.

The Red Bull superstar claimed victory here for the first time last year, following two years without the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chasing pack of teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has cooled off in recent weeks with both drivers missing out on the podium in Spain as Mercedes showed major improvements.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell each finished on the podium in Barcelona and will be determined to build on their progress with two thirds of the season left to run.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 18th June 2023.

The race begins at 7pm, an unusual late slot for British fans due to the time difference.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm on Sunday 18th June.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Canadian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 16th June

From 6pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 17th June

From 5:15m on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 18th June

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 7pm

