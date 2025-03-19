After seeing the error of her ways, Cathy made amends with April, but Cathy later suffered debilitating symptoms of agonising period pain and violent moods.

Cathy had to wait a long time to get an official diagnosis for her situation, but was eventually confirmed to have a condition called PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder).

Following this, Cathy faced the devastating loss of twin brother Heath (played by Dowling's real life twin Sebastian).

Heath was killed when underage Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) got behind the wheel of Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car.

Cathy united with grief-stricken dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) to honour their beloved Heath, and since, the pair paid tribute at his brand new headstone, all has been quiet for the family.

ITV declined to comment regarding Cathy's screen break, but RadioTimes.com understands that the actress's time away from Emmerdale will be temporary.

So, happily, it looks like Cathy will be back in the village before we know it.

However, she will have to say goodbye to adoptive mum Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), who is due to depart the Dales this year.

How will Brenda's exit play out? Let's hope her bond with Cathy, who she has raised as her own, will endure.

You can find information and support about PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) via the Mind website.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

