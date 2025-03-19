Emmerdale star 'taking break from soap' after 18 years
Some news on Cathy.
Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) looks set to take a break from Emmerdale in the coming weeks.
Star Dowling has played Cathy for 18 years, and has been involved in some big storylines, including her character's past bullying of niece April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).
After seeing the error of her ways, Cathy made amends with April, but Cathy later suffered debilitating symptoms of agonising period pain and violent moods.
Cathy had to wait a long time to get an official diagnosis for her situation, but was eventually confirmed to have a condition called PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder).
Following this, Cathy faced the devastating loss of twin brother Heath (played by Dowling's real life twin Sebastian).
Heath was killed when underage Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) got behind the wheel of Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car.
Cathy united with grief-stricken dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) to honour their beloved Heath, and since, the pair paid tribute at his brand new headstone, all has been quiet for the family.
ITV declined to comment regarding Cathy's screen break, but RadioTimes.com understands that the actress's time away from Emmerdale will be temporary.
So, happily, it looks like Cathy will be back in the village before we know it.
However, she will have to say goodbye to adoptive mum Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), who is due to depart the Dales this year.
How will Brenda's exit play out? Let's hope her bond with Cathy, who she has raised as her own, will endure.
You can find information and support about PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) via the Mind website.
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.