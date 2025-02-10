As celebrations ramp up for EastEnders' 40th anniversary, Radio Times magazine is treating fans of the legendary soap to an exclusive photoshoot of the iconic women on the Square.

In a classic femme fatale shoot, the ladies of Walford were photographed by Nicky Johnston for this week's Radio Times issue, out tomorrow (11th February).

In the shoot, Letitia Dean, Gillian Taylforth, Michelle Collins, Jessie Wallace, Diane Parish, Kellie Bright, and Balvinder Sopal are all pictured in truly glamorous fashion.

Each of these women's characters has had quite the year on the Square, with Cindy Beale's attacker due to be revealed in the 40th-anniversary episodes.

So as you prepare for an exciting two weeks of anniversary action, take a look at the sparkling cover shoot below.

The anniversary week is bringing the nostalgia, with two documentaries airing to celebrate a landmark 40 years on BBC One.

EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will be fronted by Ross Kemp, airing on Monday 17th February at 8pm on BBC One.

The hour-long special will see Kemp delve into the show's history as he looks back on some of its most iconic moments while recognising how it has helped shape and change audience perceptions on some of the most prevalent issues in the last four decades.

It will then be followed by EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In, a 45-minute special that will give fans an insight into the behind-the-scenes development of various storylines, airing on BBC Three at 8pm on Tuesday 18th February.

This is all in the run-up to the exciting anniversary episode, which airs on Wednesday 19th February and includes an all-important vote which will determine who Denise Fox (Parish) ends up with.

As an extra treat, once viewers cast their vote for Denise's partner, they will be given an extra choice which is still being kept under wraps – but will go down in Walford history!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

