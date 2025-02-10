EastEnders stars celebrate 40 years of iconic soap in exclusive Radio Times photoshoot
Here come the girls!
As celebrations ramp up for EastEnders' 40th anniversary, Radio Times magazine is treating fans of the legendary soap to an exclusive photoshoot of the iconic women on the Square.
In a classic femme fatale shoot, the ladies of Walford were photographed by Nicky Johnston for this week's Radio Times issue, out tomorrow (11th February).
In the shoot, Letitia Dean, Gillian Taylforth, Michelle Collins, Jessie Wallace, Diane Parish, Kellie Bright, and Balvinder Sopal are all pictured in truly glamorous fashion.
Each of these women's characters has had quite the year on the Square, with Cindy Beale's attacker due to be revealed in the 40th-anniversary episodes.
So as you prepare for an exciting two weeks of anniversary action, take a look at the sparkling cover shoot below.
Showing item 1 of 20
The anniversary week is bringing the nostalgia, with two documentaries airing to celebrate a landmark 40 years on BBC One.
EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will be fronted by Ross Kemp, airing on Monday 17th February at 8pm on BBC One.
The hour-long special will see Kemp delve into the show's history as he looks back on some of its most iconic moments while recognising how it has helped shape and change audience perceptions on some of the most prevalent issues in the last four decades.
It will then be followed by EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In, a 45-minute special that will give fans an insight into the behind-the-scenes development of various storylines, airing on BBC Three at 8pm on Tuesday 18th February.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
This is all in the run-up to the exciting anniversary episode, which airs on Wednesday 19th February and includes an all-important vote which will determine who Denise Fox (Parish) ends up with.
As an extra treat, once viewers cast their vote for Denise's partner, they will be given an extra choice which is still being kept under wraps – but will go down in Walford history!
The EastEnders cover issue of Radio Times magazine is out tomorrow – subscribe to Radio Times here.
Read more:
- EastEnders reveals dramatic trailer as Denise Fox faces divisive love triangle audience vote
- EastEnders confirms Linda Carter return date as she's welcomed by family
- EastEnders star reminisces about working with soap icon Jake Wood ahead of 40th anniversary
- EastEnders announces iconic episode repeats with new intros from key stars – and huge classic box set
- EastEnders 40th anniversary air dates confirmed for documentary specials
- EastEnders' Nish Panesar shocks family with final move from beyond the grave in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders stars take over Ross Kemp's Bridge of Lies – first look and air date revealed
- 6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Grant Mitchell returns to save Phil as Sonia has showdown with Reiss
- Iconic EastEnders writer breaks down Barbara Windsor's outstanding final episode – departure of a great matriarch
- EastEnders confirms new behind the scenes special fronted by returning soap legend
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.