After the ninth episode saw King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) crowned as Ruler of the Seven Kingdoms at the instigations of Queen Mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the truth has now spread.

The tenth and final instalment of House of the Dragon season 1 sees a number of major events take place.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) - who had been the chosen heir of her later father King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) - learns what has occurred from her former mother-in-law, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

In the aftermath, Rhaenyra is then crowned as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms herself but later a delegation arrives from King’s Landing to sue for peace and avoid war.

However, what item almost gives Rhaenyra second thoughts?

**Spoiler warning for House of the Dragon episode 10**

What is the page given to Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon episode 10?

The page given to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen by Ser Otto Hightower from his daughter Queen Mother Alicent Hightower is a callback to the first episode.

In that instalment, a young Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) was reading and studying the history of how Nymeria’s fleet sailed to Dorne and conquered it as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) lay on her lap and didn’t pay much attention.

Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower and Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

However, Rhaenyra soon displayed her expert knowledge of the historical story and then ripped a page out and handed it to Alicent to ensure she didn't forget it.

Alicent clearly kept a hold of it and it now symbolises the lost days of their friendship and uses it as an olive branch to encourage negotiations between Rhaenyra and Aegon’s sides.

Rhaenyra even considers the importance of Aegon the Conquerer's dream and prophecy as to whether it is worth risking the stability of the realm as they need to bring about the Prince Who Was Promised.

Sadly, Alicent and Rhaenyra’s inclination to avoid war is not listened to by either Ser Otto or Rhaenyra’s husband Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

The final nail in the coffin is the death of Rhaenyra’s second son Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) and his dragon Arrax at the hands of Vhagar, the dragon of Alicent’s second son, Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell).

Once Rhaenyra is informed, it seems nothing can prevent the Dance of the Dragons now.

