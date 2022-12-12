While England may be out of the football tournament, the Glitterball trophy is still in sight for the five Strictly celebs who performed two dances each for the first time in the competition.

Last night saw Strictly Come Dancing 's remaining contestants take to the BBC ballroom floor for the 2022 semi-final, with the highly anticipated episode airing on a Sunday due to the ongoing World Cup .

If you happened to miss last night's show, then you're in luck – RadioTimes.com has rounded up the big semi-final in the weekly recap, which you can watch above.

BBC/Guy Levy

For the first time since 2015, Strictly gave us a semi-final where nobody managed to score full marks – however, the stars still gave us a hugely entertaining show, with some of them definitely coming close to landing a perfect score.

Hamza Yassin wowed the judges with his Charleston to Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini, earning three 10s from the judges and a top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Fans even took to Twitter to praise the Animal Park star's "amazing" performance, with Only Connect host Victoria Coren-Mitchell even calling it "the greatest dance ever".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Not all the feedback was positive however, with Will Mellor feeling disheartened after head judge Shirley Ballas said that his Paso Doble had "quite a few things missing".

Despite picking up higher scores for his Manchester-themed Couple's Choice, the actor found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Molly Rainford came in second place on the leaderboard after a near-perfect score for her Paso Doble to a dramatic cover of Destiny's Child hit Survivor, while Fleur East's Charleston was a hit with the judges, who gave her three 10s.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 8:15pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.