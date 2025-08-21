"With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons," Nairn said in a statement.

"I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor. Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian."

Last week, Nairn was announced as the final contestant joining the 2025 edition of the show.

He said at the time: "This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!"

Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, added: "We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

"We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

Other famous faces set to appear on the show include EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke, and former Leeds United and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

They'll be joined by ex-Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Doctor Who and ER star Alex Kingston, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK breakout star La Voix, amongst other contestants.

The new celebrity taking Nairn’s place on Strictly Come Dancing will be announced on tonight’s The One Show, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.