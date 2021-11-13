The Radio Times logo

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live: All the action from Week 8 as it happens

By
Published: Saturday, 13th November 2021 at 6:53 pm

Live coverage of this event has now concluded

It's time for Week Eight of Strictly Come Dancing, which means the celebs will be battling it out to secure a place in the show's highly coveted Musicals Week, taking place next week!

Last week saw Adam Peaty become the sixth contestant to be voted out of Strictly 2021, after losing in the dance off against Tilly Ramsay.

But many weren't pleased with the results, with Strictly Come Dancing fans thinking Adam Peaty should have stayed in the competition.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, only 33 per cent of fans thought Adam was the right person to go,

Following his exit, Adam addressed his mum’s outrage at Strictly elimination, saying: “I agree with you that mums are always going to support their own, she wanted to see me every Saturday night. You know how mums get. Bless her, I love her to bits, she loves me to bits. But I think she wanted me to do a Paso – that’s all she wanted me to do!

“But for me, if anyone can lose well, it’s me,” the Olympic gold medallist continued. “And everyone in that competition, they’re all incredible people and I’m glad I’m out because I don’t deserve to be there.

While Adam may no longer be in the competition, eight contestants remain in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, and the pressure is certainly on as we get closer and closer to the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final.

Join us this evening as we report on all the action live!

  • And it's a wrap!

    What a remarkable evening it's been! Rhys topped the leaderboard with a perfect score and we can't forget Rose's special performance.

    Make sure to vote for your favourite couple. The show will return tomorrow, where we'll find out which celebrity will be going home. Singer James Blunt will also be stopping by for a special performance.

    Thank you for joining us for our Week Eight live blog – make sure you stay glued to RadioTimes.com for the latest news and exclusives from the world of entertainment!

    We'll see you again next week!

  • What a way to end the show

    And Rose's scores are: nine, 10, 10, and 10, giving Rose an impressive 39 and a near-perfect score. Talk about a perfect ending to Week Eight!

  • Last dance

    Rose and Giovanni are closing the show with the Couples' Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson, and we're in love!

    And so are Motsi and Shirley who are up on their feet, Rose pays tribute to the deaf community with a silent moment during her performance.

    No, you're crying!

  • The Scores are in!

    Seven, eight, seven, and eight, giving Tom 30 points. Not quite second one the leaderboard, but it is Tom's highest score of the series so far, so certainly something to be proud of. Let's hope he can make it to Musicals Week!

  • It's time for Tom and Amy's Viennese Waltz

    The pair take to the dance floor for their dance, which they're performing to Iris by Goo Goo Dolls, and it's quite the show!

    "For me it was a little snatch and grab!" Crag says, although he admits he loved the "street realness"

    Motsi says they have a speciality and a kind of "Tom an Amy brand!"

    And Shirley loves the flow but thinks there was some "suspect footwork" and as we get closer and closer to the final, Anton would like to see more "power", but overall, it's a good performance for Tom.

    He came second on the leaderboard last week, so was this performance enough to keep his spot?

  • So, was John and Johannes' Samba enough to top the leaderboard?

    The scores are in, and it's a nine, ten, ten and nine, giving them 38 points, which is the highest score for a Samba on the series so far!

  • John and Johannes Samba onto the stage!

    The boys are back with a saucy Samba to Acuyuye by DLG, and are they serving or what! John and Johannes sure can move, but what do the judges think?

    "You're amazing!" says Anton, and Craig agrees telling John he's incredible, but just needs to fix his position slightly.

    Motsi loves their connection, and Shirley says their performance is very "easy on the eye."

    We couldn't agree more.

    And as if that performance wasn't hot enough, the pair shimmy off the stage!

  • Sara's scores are in!

    Seven, eight, eight, and nine, giving Sara a pretty good score of 32!

  • Sara's up

    The Dragons' Den star is dancing the Argentine Tango with her pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec. So how did she do?

    Shirley enjoyed it and compliments Sara on the positioning of her feet, but thinks she could be a little lighter on her feet.

    Anton is "delighted!"

    Like Shirley said, Craig thinks Sara could fix her legs but thinks it had "drive" and Motsi is in agreement, commenting that Sara had "strong energy!"

    You go, Sara!

  • So what's the verdict?

    10, 10, 10, and 10! It's 10s across the board for Rhys, and the earliest perfect score for a Charleston on the series, putting the Cbeebies star at the top of the Strictly leaderboard with a perfect score. Way to go!

  • It's a Showstopping Charleston

    Rhys and Nancy are up, dancing a Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys, and do they look spectacular or what.

    So what do the judges think?

    "This has to be the Charleston of the season!" Motsi declares. (We couldn't agree more.)

    "I want to dance with you!" Shirley Ballas gushes as she compliments Nancy on her chorepgraphy.

    "You absolutely smashed the place up!" Anton said.

    Craig doesn't quite like Motsi's neon dress, but he thinks Rhys's performance was "ah-maze-ing!"

    Sounds like a full house!

  • The scores are in!

    It's Four, eight, eight, and nine for Dan, giving him 29 and putting him at current first place on the leaderboard. Way to go, Dan!

  • Dan and Nadiya are dancing the American Smooth

    It's Dan Walker's turn and he's dancing the American Smooth to King of the Road by The Proclaimers. Dan has been getting a bit of stick from some viewers recently, but nevertheless he's giving it his all tonight.

    But sadly it's not enough for Craig, who thinks his performance lacked "feeling." Motsi on the other hand thinks it could be Dan's "best" dance yet - sounds like a compliment to me! And Shirley agrees, admitting she and Anton were both in shock.

  • And the scores are in...

    Six, seven, seven and eight, totalling to 28. Not AJ's best, but at present it puts her in second place on the leaderboard.

  • AJ and Kai are up!

    It's time for AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington to perform their Paso Doble. AJ is currently the highest scorer on the Strictly leaderboard with an impressive 39 points - just one point away from the perfect score.

    But sadly it's mixed reviews from the judges with Craig Revel Horwood admitting he's "disappointed" and Shirley saying: "It's not your best, AJ!" So, will AJ be able to keep her top spot on the leaderboard?

  • How to vote

    Comedian Miranda Hart is here to explain the terms and conditions. Lines will open once all contestants in the line-up perform, but for more information on How to Vote on Strictly, see here.

  • It's time for Tilly and Nikita

    Tilly and Nikita are up first, dancing a Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo. Looking elegant, they take to the floor, and the scores are in...

    It's a seven, seven, seven, and eight for Tilly and Nikita, giving them 29 points. Not bad, but will it be enough to keep them at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard?

  • Welcome!

    It's time for Week Eight of Strictly!

    To get prepared for tonight's show, here's a list of all the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances:

    • John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – Samba to Acuyuye by DLG
    • AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – Paso Doble to Game Of Survival by Ruelle
    • Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys
    • Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand
    • Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – American Smooth to King of the Road by The Proclaimers
    • Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo
    • Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – Couple’s Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson
    • Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – Viennese Waltz to Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

