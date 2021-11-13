It's time for Week Eight of Strictly Come Dancing, which means the celebs will be battling it out to secure a place in the show's highly coveted Musicals Week, taking place next week!

Last week saw Adam Peaty become the sixth contestant to be voted out of Strictly 2021, after losing in the dance off against Tilly Ramsay.

But many weren't pleased with the results, with Strictly Come Dancing fans thinking Adam Peaty should have stayed in the competition.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, only 33 per cent of fans thought Adam was the right person to go,

Following his exit, Adam addressed his mum’s outrage at Strictly elimination, saying: “I agree with you that mums are always going to support their own, she wanted to see me every Saturday night. You know how mums get. Bless her, I love her to bits, she loves me to bits. But I think she wanted me to do a Paso – that’s all she wanted me to do!

“But for me, if anyone can lose well, it’s me,” the Olympic gold medallist continued. “And everyone in that competition, they’re all incredible people and I’m glad I’m out because I don’t deserve to be there.

While Adam may no longer be in the competition, eight contestants remain in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, and the pressure is certainly on as we get closer and closer to the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final.

Join us this evening as we report on all the action live!