Promotional images of Hollie Chapman as Alice Carter and Angus Stobie as George Grundy in The Archers put side by side

The Archers spoilers following horrific crash for Alice and George

Michael Bertenshaw as Robert Snell in The Archers. He is wearing a checkered shirt and grey cardigan and is smiling.

The Archers recasts Robert Snell after death of actor Graham Blockey

Timothy Watson, who plays Rob Titchener on The Archers, poses in front of a natural wall

The Archers’ villain Rob Titchener is dead – should fans be celebrating?

The Archers' Jazzer and Tracy sitting on a bail of hay

The Archers’ Tracy and Jazzer won’t have “smooth” romance

The Archers' Mia and Brad sitting together in a wooded area, looking into camera

The Archers’ Mia and Brad: ‘They’ve struggled to find people they get on with’

Pip and Stella from The Archers crouching together, stroking a dog

The Archers’ stars on being a part of radio drama’s first lesbian couple

Why The Archers is currently at its best

David Brown
David Archer (Timothy Bentinck) and Ruth Archer (Felicity Finch) for The Archers

The Archers celebrates 20,000th episode: ‘It’s just the beginning!’

Felicity Finch as Ruth Archer and Timothy Bentnick as David Archer

The Archers cast: Meet the main stars of the BBC Radio 4 soap

Angela Piper as Jennifer Aldridge and Charles Collingwood as Brian Aldridge in The Archers.

The Archers reveals Jennifer Aldridge’s cause of death

The Archers Alice

The Archers’ Alice discovers Ruairi’s secret after sad Jennifer news

The Archers airs aftermath of Jennifer Aldridge’s shock death

What happened to Jennifer on The Archers? Fans in uproar over twist

Ijaz Rana as Imran Maalik on Hollyoaks.

Mental health charity Mind How soaps can set the bar for mental health stories on TV

June Spencer

June Spencer retiring from The Archers role as Peggy aged 103

Carole Boyd plays Lynda Snell in The Archers

The Archers announce The Ambridge Mystery Plays spin-off airing over Christmas

167440-low_res-the-archers

The Archers to celebrate 70th anniversary with special episode as big secret emerges