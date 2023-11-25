You know what they say, if you want something, you have to do it yourself. The RadioTimes.com team have been researching the best Technology deals for the past month, to help you make a saving on big ticket items such as Black Friday PS5 deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals. However, we've also found some top experience gift deals, too, just take a look at the best Black Friday spa deals and Black Friday theatre ticket deals.

Best Black Friday cinema deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday cinema deals we've seen so far from Vue, Odeon and more

Save at the cinema with this 12-month Kids Pass

What's the deal: When you buy this 12-month Kids Pass at Wowcher this Black Friday, you can get 40 per cent off cinema tickets for any film at any time – you don't have to stick to the less busy weekday times.

Why we chose it: We chose this deal mostly for the ability to watch any film, anytime, and anywhere, as a lot of vouchers add restrictions on when you can visit the cinema. We also like the Kids Pass voucher for its multitude of other offers, too, not just the cinema. For example, you can save on theme park and zoo tickets, as well as restaurants.

Buy the 12-month Kids Pass for £39.99 £27 (save £12.99 or 32%) at Wowcher

Up to 30% off cinema trips with Kids Pass

What's the deal: Get up to 30 per cent off cinema tickets at cinemas such as Vue, Empire, Odeon, Cineworld, Picturehouse, and more. Plus, you can become a Kids Pass member for just £1 for 30 days.

Why we chose it: Is there anything a Kids Pass can't do? If it's not getting you up to 57 per cent off theme park tickets or 50 per cent of safari and zoo tickets, it's saving you up to 30 per cent off cinema tickets.

Become a Kids Pass member for £1 for 30 days

Save on Odeon cinema tickets with Tastecard

What's the deal: If you haven't heard of Tastecard, it's about time you got to know them! Not only can you save at 3,000 restaurants across the country – getting two for one or 25 per cent off the bill – but you can get 25 per cent off at Caffè Nero and save half price on pizza at Domino's, Papa Johns, and Pizza Hut. But the saving we want to focus on today is the cinema one: get 25 per cent off cinema tickets seven days a week.

Why we chose it: The Tastecard monthly card costs just £2.99 per month (or £29.99 for an annual membership), and with all of these fantastic savings, you're sure to make your money back sharpish.

Sign-up to Tastecard for £2.99 per month

Get fancy with Cinema Tickets and Dinner Experience

What's the deal: If you're taking our advice from earlier, and you'd like to turn your cinema date into something a little more special, then take a look at this Cinema Tickets with Dinner Experience. Included in the experience is two adult cinema tickets at any participating Vue cinema, and dinner for two at one of a whole host of restaurants, which include Zizzi, ASK Italian, and Café Rouge.

Why we chose it: This experience can be redeemed at 85 cinemas and 180 restaurants, so no matter where you're based in the UK, you're sure to find a cinema and spot to eat near you.

Buy Cinema Tickets with Dinner Experience for £69.99 at Buyagift

Save 30% on Vue cinema tickets

What's the deal: When you buy Vue cinema tickets at Fever, you certainly won't be losing an arm and a leg as tickets start from just £9.99. However, the site has added even more savings for you this Black Friday, and you can now get 30 per cent off cinema tickets with the code FEVERBF30. This code is valid for any 2D movie on any day and any time at selected Vue cinemas across London.

Why we chose it: With so many great films out at the cinema at the moment, such as Napoleon, Saltburn, and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, now is the perfect time to head to the movies.

Get Vue cinema tickets for £9.99 £7 (save £2.99 or 30%) at Fever

Two free Vue cinema tickets for Sky Cinema customers

What's the deal: Sky Cinema customers can claim two free Vue cinema tickets each month, and they're valid to use at any Vue cinema in the UK and Ireland from Sunday through to Thursday.

Why we chose it: If you're already a Sky Cinema customer, we're going to take a guess and say you love movies! So why not watch films from the comfort of your own home and at the cinema, too?

