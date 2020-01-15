Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Finley Tapp – the bombshell footballer who fancies three Islanders

It looks set to be one of the most explosive series of Love Island yet.

Already we’ve seen bombshells Jess and Eve ruffle a few feathers in the villa and the shock departure of Ollie – and that was all in the first few days.

Now, things are set to be even steamier with two new boys heading into the villa looking to crack on in the sun.

Here’s everything you need to know about Finley Tapp, the football player hoping to impress three of our Islanders…

Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Recruitment consultant and footballer – plays for Oxford City In three words: Loud, outgoing and good looking Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Single

What is Finley’s ideal woman?

Finley, who rates himself a 9/10, says it’s “not all about looks” when he’s looking for a partner.

“I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh,” he said. “I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He adds his celebrity crush is Maya Jama.

Does Finley have his eye on anyone in the villa?

Siannise, Paige and Sophie are in Finley’s firing line, with Finley adding he’s not afraid to ruffle a few feathers to get what he wants.

“It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it,” he said.

“If you feel like you’ve got loyalties with the boys and they’ve shown you loyalty before then that’s where the respect lies.”

Is Finley loyal?

According to Finley, yes.

“I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!”

What football teams has Finley played for?

Having started out at the MK Dons Academy aged just eight, he played for the team professionally in 2018. After being loaned to seventh-tier team Staines Town until January 2019, Finley then chose to sign with Oxford City as a defender.

Finley suffered a head injury in January last year after he was knocked unconscious on the pitch during a match against Dartford.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2