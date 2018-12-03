The Old Man & the Gun: “a character piece with thrilling action scenes”

★★★★★

As a star of the 1970s, Robert Redford was one of the lucky ones who successfully parlayed his breakout 60s success as the Sundance Kid into long-lasting superstardom. Later, Redford would found the Sundance Film Festival, a yearly event in Utah’s Park City given over to emerging talent and discovery. Both those factors figure heavily in The Old Man & the Gun, which showcases the latest and, most likely, the last performance from the 82-year-old actor-director.

Advertisement

Directed by Sundance regular David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints), it’s a film steeped in history and carried by its hero’s storied face. There is time for gentle reflection, for sure, but that’s mostly reserved for the in-between times when Redford’s mild-mannered Forrest Tucker isn’t doing the thing he loves best: robbing banks.

As played by Redford, Tucker is a mash-up of Johnny Hooker (Redford’s character in The Sting) and the Sundance Kid. A freewheeling criminal, fresh out of San Quentin, he makes his way across the USA in the early 1980s with a small but effective back-up crew (Tom Waits and Danny Glover in perfectly pitched, unshowy supporting roles), an ageing bunch of reprobates known as The Over the Hill Gang, a nod to Butch Cassidy’s Hole in the Wall Gang.

Between heists, all carried out at a gentlemanly leisure, Forrest finds time to meet up with widowed ranch owner Jewel (Sissy Spacek), the trusting soulmate who might well hold the key to the old man’s redemption. The plot, though, is almost negligible, and it’s a measure of how much Redford dominates the film that an actor as good as Casey Affleck seems to be relegated to a bit part in what should arguably be a pivotal role, here playing John Hunt, the dogged Texan lawman following hard on Tucker’s tail.

Instead, The Old Man & the Gun is a character piece that off-sets scenes of poignant introspection with thrilling action scenes, shooting Tucker’s robberies with old-school zooms and whip-pans. It might sound like pastiche, and movie buffs will have a field day spotting all the 60s and 70s references – like a clip of Warren Oates in 1971’s Two-Lane Blacktop – but, at a crisp 93 minutes, Lowery’s film has a life and energy of its own, right from the opening bars of Daniel Hart’s terrific, jazzy score.

From anyone other than Redford and Lowery, The Old Man & the Gun could easily have been a Bad Grandpa-style romp, playing Tucker’s (“mostly”) true story strictly for cheap laughs. That doesn’t mean it’s played entirely straight here, but what’s so fantastically entertaining about Lowery’s film is his utmost respect for his leading man. The film riffs heavily on Redford’s filmography, even down to the bulky 70s typeface that makes up its title card, making use of all the traits that made him a household name, notably the charismatic rogue quality that earned him his first and only Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role as Hooker in The Sting (1973).

As mainstream cinema begins to cater more and more to the youth market, the older demographic has had to settle for sops – films that present old age as a time for gentle reflection, in settings about as wild and unpredictable as, let’s say, a boutique hotel in India, a book club in California or London’s leafy Hampstead Heath. What’s bizarre about this is that the baby boomers lived through Hollywood’s biggest transition since the talkies, when the death knell sounded for bloated studio blockbusters in the late 60s, clearing the way for directors with a more singular vision and paving a trail that led directly from Arthur Penn’s Bonnie and Clyde, through Sam Peckinpah’s The Wild Bunch to Francis Ford Coppola’s epoch-defining masterpiece The Godfather in 1972.

For Redford, an unreserved star of that time, The Old Man & the Gun is the ultimate last hurrah. And for audiences, it’s a powerful reminder that so-called “grey pound” movies have more to offer cinema-goers who are over 50 than Diane Keaton in a bobble hat.

Advertisement

The Old Man & the Gun is released in UK cinemas on Friday 7th December.