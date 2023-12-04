How to get Paddy McGuinness UK tour tickets as pre-sale registration is live
Paddy McGuinness is going on his first UK tour in eight years, and we know how you can beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure tickets.
Comedian and TV personality Paddy McGuinness is embarking on his first UK tour in eight years in 2024, and like a lot of artists' ticket sales that we've seen recently — we're looking at you Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Pink — you have to register to be eligible for McGuinness pre-sale tickets. But don't fear, our gig-loving friends, we're on hand to tell you exactly how to register today.
It seems like the Bolton-born comedian has been on our TV screens forever; we can't remember a time when 'no likey, no lighty', from the hit ITV dating show Take Me Out hosted by McGuinness, wasn't in our vocabulary.
However, it was through the help of fellow comedian Peter Kay that McGuinness rose to fame; Kay invited the now 50-year-old to appear in programmes such as That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.
As well as the dating show Take Me Out, which McGuinness hosted for nine years, the comedian starred in BBC's Top Gear since 2019 and has fronted A Question of Sport since 2021.
However, it's stand-up comedy where McGuinness came from, and he'll be returning to his roots with the Nearly There UK tour. Speaking about the run, the presenter said: "It’s been eight years since my last tour, and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait and fake news!"
Let's find out how you can secure tickets today.
Buy Paddy McGuinness tickets at Ticketmaster
For more of the latest ticket releases, take a look at Nickelback tickets, Avril Lavigne tickets and John Bishop tickets, and be sure to sign-up to our free Going Out newsletter for even more.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What are the Paddy McGuinness UK tour dates and venues?
Starting in October 2024, McGuinness will perform 40 dates across the UK, taking the performances into 2025. To see if the comedian is coming to a venue near you in 2024 or 2025, we've done all of the hard work for you, and listed the full string of dates and venues.
More like this
- 24th Oct 2024 – Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 25th Oct 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- 26th Oct 2024 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 31st Oct 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 1st Nov 2024 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 3rd Nov 2024 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- 7th Nov 2024 – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall
- 8th Nov 2024 – Dunfermline, The Alhambra Theatre
- 9th Nov 2024 – Dundee, Caird Hall
- 10th Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, Aberdeen Music Hall
- 14th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 15th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- 16th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 17th Nov 2024 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 22nd Nov 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall
- 23rd Nov 2024 – Stoke-On-Trent, Regent Theatre
- 24th Nov 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 28th Nov 2024 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
- 29th Nov 2024 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 30th Nov 2024 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 1st Dec 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 13th Feb 2025 – Cornwall, Truro Hall for Cornwall
- 14th Feb 2025 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 15th Feb 2025 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 20th Feb 2025 – Ipswich, Ipswich Regent
- 21st Feb 2025 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 23rd Feb 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 28th Feb 2025 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 1st Mar 2025 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
- 2nd Mar 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 6th Mar 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 8th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 9th Mar 2025 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 13th Mar 2025 – Bath, Bath Forum
- 14th Mar 2025 – London, The London Palladium
- 20th Mar 2025 – York, York Barbican
- 21st Mar 2025 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall
- 23rd Mar 2025 – Stockton, Stockton Globe
- 28th Mar 2025 – Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre
- 29th Mar 2025 – Blackpool, Opera House
How do I register for Paddy McGuinness pre-sale tickets?
To register for the Paddy McGuinness pre-sale, simply head over to Ticketmaster and sign up for pre-sale access. The pre-sale sign-up will close at 5pm on Wednesday 6th December, and the actual pre-sale takes place at 10am on Thursday 7th December.
When do Paddy McGuinness UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 7th December, and this is for fans who have registered for access via the Ticketmaster site.
General on sale will take place one day later, on Friday 8th December, also at 10am.
If you need a little helping hand in securing Paddy McGuinness tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips like when to join the queue and whether to refresh your window.
Buy Paddy McGuinness tickets at Ticketmaster
For even more ticketing tips, take a look at how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.