However, it was through the help of fellow comedian Peter Kay that McGuinness rose to fame; Kay invited the now 50-year-old to appear in programmes such as That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

As well as the dating show Take Me Out, which McGuinness hosted for nine years, the comedian starred in BBC's Top Gear since 2019 and has fronted A Question of Sport since 2021.

However, it's stand-up comedy where McGuinness came from, and he'll be returning to his roots with the Nearly There UK tour. Speaking about the run, the presenter said: "It’s been eight years since my last tour, and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, clickbait and fake news!"

Buy Paddy McGuinness tickets at Ticketmaster

Photo by Nicky Johnston/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Starting in October 2024, McGuinness will perform 40 dates across the UK, taking the performances into 2025. To see if the comedian is coming to a venue near you in 2024 or 2025, we've done all of the hard work for you, and listed the full string of dates and venues.

How do I register for Paddy McGuinness pre-sale tickets?

To register for the Paddy McGuinness pre-sale, simply head over to Ticketmaster and sign up for pre-sale access. The pre-sale sign-up will close at 5pm on Wednesday 6th December, and the actual pre-sale takes place at 10am on Thursday 7th December.

When do Paddy McGuinness UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 7th December, and this is for fans who have registered for access via the Ticketmaster site.

General on sale will take place one day later, on Friday 8th December, also at 10am.

If you need a little helping hand in securing Paddy McGuinness tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips like when to join the queue and whether to refresh your window.

