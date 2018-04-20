Emilia Clarke really wants to spoil the final season of Game of Thrones

In a new charity video, the GoT actress wants nothing more than to let us in on the show's many secrets

The storyline for Game of Thrones’ upcoming final season is one of the most tightly guarded secrets in all of TV.

The famously secretive show over took George RR Martin’s books a few series back and as a result everything in store for the final episodes is a surprise for Thrones fans.

But that hasn’t stopped actress Emilia Clarke from trying to sneak a camera crew onto the closed set for the show.

In the new video for charity Omaze, Clarke – who plays the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen – tries everything she can to sneak a camera onto the set including swiping a key to an alarmed door.

The video is promoting a new contest run by Omaze to benefit the Royal College of Nursing Foundation which offers one lucky fan the chance to visit the set and have a meal with the cast.

Presumably, the winner will be put under lock and key until the new season is released because if this video has taught us anything, it’s that HBO takes security very seriously.

In the footage, Clarke wanders around the outside of the set offering a glimpse at the doors hiding the tantilising secrets to everything fans have been desperate to know since the show premiered in 2011.

So check out the video and look out for a special cameo from a particularly deadpan Kit Harrington who has been tasked with shutting Clarke down.

I guess we’ll have to wait until the show returns for the answers we so desperately seek. Thank you Emilia, you tried.

Visit Omaze.com for a chance to join the elite circle of people who know what’s coming in season eight.