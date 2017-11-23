Lucky Doctor Who fans can see the 2017 Christmas special over a week early – but there’s a catch

Fans can enter a ballot to be able to watch Twice Upon a Time over a week before it airs on TV, at special north of England screenings that also feature the League of Gentlemen reunion and new David Tennant kids’ animation The Highway Rat

If the month-long wait for the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special is just too much for you to handle, then we have some excellent news – the BBC has announced that it will be screening the episode over a week early for dedicated fans in the north of England this December.

Yep, that’s right – one of the most anticipated Doctor Who episodes in history (featuring the departure of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor) could be yours to see as much as 11 days earlier than anyone else, as part of a special BBC Christmas premiere tour that’s arranging screenings over eight days across the north of England.

Twice Upon a Time isn’t the only special available on the tour, with screenings in Hartlepool and York showing the Christmas episode as part of a double-bill with the first of the three-part League of Gentlemen reunion special. Other screenings in Hull and Newcastle meanwhile are pairing it with family animation The Highway Rat starring David Tennant. A full list of the screenings is below.

Tickets for the screenings will be allocated by a random draw of those who apply, with 45 per cent going to local postcodes, 45 per cent going to the surrounding county and 10 per cent available to the rest of the UK.

In simple terms, this means that the local people from these areas will have a much better chance of seeing the episodes screened in their towns, proving once and for all that the Doctor’s “lots of planets have a north!” comment was not mere words, but an expression of loyalty that would stretch through the decades.

“We can’t wait to bring this wonderful seasonal programming direct to our audiences in the North and we’re sure they’ll enjoy this exclusive BBC content,” Adrian Mills, General Manager of BBC North, said in a statement.

If you’re wondering why the BBC is giving away their best Christmas present so early, then there is a little catch to this amazing offer. While these special screenings will show Peter Capaldi’s final journey, they won’t include the final scene of the episode, expected to be Jodie Whittaker’s much-anticipated first appearance as the new Doctor.

Instead, the final moments are set to be “kept as a surprise until the BBC1 Broadcast on Christmas Day,” meaning that really all the BBC are doing is forcing these die-hard Who fans into watching the whole episode all over again on 25th December.

Then again, it’s probably what they’d all be doing anyway…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas