Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks podcast review

Bong! Bong! Happy Who Year!

Doctor Who fans rang in 2022 in style with new festive special Eve of the Daleks, which saw the TARDIS trio (Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and John Bishop) join forces with two strangers (Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon) to flee a team of ruthless Daleks while trapped in a time loop.

It was a pacy, funny and oddly emotional adventure – but how did the time loops fit together? Will Yaz and the Doctor’s relationship develop in the next special, or sputter until Jodie Whittaker’s final episode? And what’s the deal with the Sea Devils anyway?

We try to piece it all together in this week’s Radio Times Doctor Who podcast, while also chatting to episode director Annetta Laufer and talking through our Controversial Question of the Week.

What else can I expect from episode 10?

In the final episode of this run of podcasts, we caught up with Eve of the Daleks director Annetta Laufer to get the inside scoop on how the episode was made.

“Chris [Chibnall] had said he wanted to have an episode that had a bit more of a positive, magical element to it, because the previous ones had been more serious, and less of the festive mood,” Laufer told us.

“And I guess because of the year we’d been having, he wanted something more festive.

“So I knew that was coming. And then he basically pitched it as a romcom, but with Daleks. Which I thought was really exciting, because the two just really don’t go together! So I thought it would be a really fun way to sort of bend that genre, really.”

We also talk through the first look at Spring special Legend of the Sea Devils, and finish with a significant question – should the Doctor and Yaz actually get together, or are they better kept apart?

After 10 episodes, this will be the final instalment of our Doctor Who: Flux and Eve of the Daleks Doctor Who miniseries. Please get in touch via @RadioTimes on Twitter or on Facebook to let us know if you’d like to see more from the Radio Times Doctor Who podcast, and we may see you again…

