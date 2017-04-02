Christopher Timothy and Maggie Steed will be joining EastEnders later this spring to play married couple Ted and Joyce Murray.

Husband and wife Ted and Joyce have been married for nearly 60 years and although the Murrays have lived in Walford all their life, their move to Albert Square is not solely their choice as they are being rehoused from a nearby estate.

Although the move is a big upheaval for them, the Murrays are not complete strangers to those in Albert Square as they already know the legendary Dot Branning.



Christopher Timothy (centre) in All Creatures Great and Small with Robert Hardy and Peter Davison

Speaking about his signing to the soap, All Creatures Great and Small star Timothy said: "The most exciting thing about joining EastEnders is not only that I’ll be back on the television, but I’ll also be working with Maggie.

"I have admired her for a long time. She is one of my favourite actresses. Filming not just our first scenes but our first episode together will be like first night in the theatre – very exciting indeed.

"And of course, I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast who I’ve been used to seeing on TV over the years.”



Maggie Steed with Richard Griffiths in Pie in the Sky

Maggie Steed - whose screen credits include Born & Bred, Pie in the Sky and Chewing Gum - added: "I am very much looking forward to having Christopher as my on-screen husband - he is a terrific actor. We’re going to have lots of fun. I’m incredibly excited to be joining what is such a well-established show."

Sean O'Connor, executive producer at EastEnders, said of the upcoming drama: "I’m delighted to welcome Maggie and Christopher to Albert Square. They are both already much-loved by audiences and it’s wonderful to have attracted such esteemed and acclaimed actors to the EastEnders cast.

"The Murrays are a breath of fresh air in Walford having achieved a long–standing marriage. But it’s not long before echoes of the past catch up with them. I’m very excited to see what these wonderful performers - and these fascinating characters - bring to Albert Square."

