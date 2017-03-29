Find out the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix, check what's new to Netflix this month, how much it costs, and the best of what's coming soon to the on demand streaming service.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is a streaming video service, which basically means that as long as you have an internet connection, you can watch TV shows and movies without having to wait for it to download.

The company have recently added a long-awaited download feature allowing customers to store some – but not all – programmes on their mobile devices.

How much does Netflix cost in the UK?

Netflix currently has three subscription plans, but every one requires members to pay a fixed price per month.

The cheapest, which allows viewers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition, costs £5.99 per month.

For £7.49 per month, viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

For £8.99 a month, you get the possibility of Ultra HD, plus four screens at a time.

What can I watch on Netflix?

Netflix's major selling point is its original TV shows, the types of series that you just can't see anywhere else. It began with shows such as House of Cards, but now boasts everything from word-of-mouth hits like Stranger Things, big budget shows such as Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down, intriguing documentaries, plus hype-friendly shows such as Orange is the New Black and the revival of cult comedy Gilmore Girls.

But you don't just have to stick to original material. There's a hefty back catalogue which allow you to watch a variety of both British and US TV shows, featuring everything from epic BBC David Attenborough natural history docs to recent dramas such as Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty and Doctor Who. Add to that a great, if not comprehensive, movie back catalogue, and there's plenty to tie you over for months to come.

The catalogue is constantly refreshed, but that does mean you have to be slightly wary of a show you've been planning to watch dropping off the service. We'll keep you updated of the biggest potential casualties.

New on Netflix in April 2017