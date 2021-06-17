What channel is Portugal v Germany Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Portugal can secure their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a win over Germany.

The Euro 2020 fixtures are now well underway and Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time in showing us all he’s not slowing down with age, netting twice in their 3-0 opener against Hungary.

At 36 years of age, Ronaldo is just three short of Iran legend Ali Daei’s international goal record of 106 goals.

As for Germany, they can’t afford to slip up against Portugal having suffered a 1-0 defeat to France in their opener.

Joachim Low will be hoping the home crowd inside the Allianz Arena can spur his side on to ensure they don’t suffer an embarrassing early exit at the group stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Germany on TV and online.

When is Portugal v Germany on TV?

Portugal v Germany will take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Portugal v Germany will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Portugal v Germany on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Portugal v Germany online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Portugal v Germany team news

Portugal: Portugal are expected to start with the same 4-2-3-1 formation once again, with Ronaldo leading the line.

Joao Felix was an unused substitute in the first match and will be itching for a chance if Diogo Jota fails to deliver the goods.

Germany: Leroy Sane, Timo Werner and Kevin Volland all came off the bench in the defeat to France, but it’s doubtful they did enough to warrant a start against Portugal.

Low is set to stick with the same 3-4-2-1 formation and will hope Chelsea’s Kai Havertz can have more influence on the game.

Portugal v Germany odds

Our prediction: Portugal v Germany

Despite Germany being the slight favourites with the bookies, their performance against France was somewhat flat, managing just one shot on target.

Portugal took a while to get going against Hungary, but once they did they looked solid at the back and dangerous on the attack.

Games of this magnitude are often decided by individual stars in crucial moments and there’s nobody better for the occasion than Portugal’s main man.

Our prediction: Portugal 2-1 Germany (12/1 at bet365)

