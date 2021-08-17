What channel is Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham enter the brand new competition they’d rather not have qualified for – the Europa Conference League – this week, starting with a play-off clash against Pacos de Ferreira.

Spurs, who competed in the Champions League final in 2019, finished seventh in last season’s Premier League campaign, which has seen them drop into the third tier of European competitions.

The Europa Conference League (ECL) will run with a similar format to the Europa League, which has been condensed slightly, to run below the pinnacle of club football, the Champions League.

Supporters may not be delighted with the extra games against far-flung teams, but new boss Nuno Espirito Santo will use the occasions to blood in young talents and offer fringe players the chance to impress.

Pacos de Ferreira are first on the agenda for Spurs. They were promoted to the Portuguese top flight in 2019, finished 13th in 2020 and improved to finish 5th in 2021.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham on TV?

Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Pacos de Ferreira on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham team news

Pacos de Ferreira predicted XI: TBC

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies; Winks, Sissoko; Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Gil; Son.

Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Pacos de Ferreira v Tottenham

Tottenham will be determined to get the job done while exerting themselves as little as possible.

Expect Santo to rotate his squad heavily, offering a big chance for new signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil to come into the fold.

A lack of strikers, and a determination not to slip on this banana skin affair, means Son Heung-Min could be one of the few starters from the weekend to keep his place and he should be enough to put Pacos de Ferreira to the sword.

Our prediction: Pacos de Ferreira 0-2 Tottenham (7/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.