However, Naomi has been keen to get to know her grandfather, and even Charles's long-suffering mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) has been thawing towards her estranged husband.

When Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) kindly offered to loan Naomi a large sum of money to clear her debts, Victor urged her to accept.

Naomi was thrilled when Vinny made the transfer and insisted that there was no rush to pay him back, but Victor later suggested that she should keep the cash for herself instead of paying people back.

At the Woolpack, Naomi was talked into serving Victor free pints of beer, and it was only when owner Ryan Stocks's (James Moore) girlfriend Gail (Rachael Gill-Davis) told manager Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that things took a turn.

Victor was saddened to see Naomi's money woes, and nudged her towards getting some of Vinny Dingle's windfall. ITV/Mark Bruce

Pointing out that she had been manning the bar and kitchen at the same time, and therefore doing the jobs of two people (we've all been there when it comes to hospitality...), Naomi was furious with Chas's confrontational attitude, and quit before she was sacked.

In a heart-to-heart with Victor, Naomi revealed that a friend had invited her to join her for a trip abroad. He convinced her to pack her bags, take Vinny's money and leave, and Naomi wasted no time in doing so!

Charles was stunned, and he tried to stop Naomi from fleeing. Vinny looked on, feeling that he had been taken for a mug, but Naomi promised to pay him back.

Naomi was then driven away from the village, and Charles was furious with Victor's hand in her departure.

Then, in another twist, Victor explained to Claudette how he had only done his last criminal job because the gang involved had threatened his wife and son.

Victor had declared Charles as his alibi - but Charles had been sick of his dad's behaviour and refused to co-operate, ultimately resulting in Victor's imprisonment.

Claudette was shocked, and condemned her son - a bit harsh, surely?! Where do the Andersons go from here?

