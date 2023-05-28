Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) will die in upcoming episodes as her battle with her terminal brain tumour comes to an end.

Actor Perry Fenwick has described Lola Pearce-Brown's death as the most "devastating" exit during his time at EastEnders .

Speaking at a press event for Lola's final episode, actor Perry Fenwick spoke about the difficulty of portraying Lola's final goodbye to her loved ones, including his character - her grandfather Billy Mitchell.

"I mean, I've been on the show, 25 years," said Fenwick. "I've seen a lot of people come and go, but my last scenes with this one [Danielle Harold] - just devastating."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added, that in the show, Lola's family lose her but that it was a loss on set too as they have lost their co-star Danielle Harold.

Fenwick added that the actors approached this sensitive story piece by piece as their "little Sistine Chapel", with them "painting" it every time they shot.

The EastEnders veteran also noted that there was no need for "tear sticks" to produce tears from the performances, also noted the trouble was " not crying before you're meant to".

He added: "Yeah, it's been hard, but it's kind of I think, the message that it's put out and for the show.

"Chris [Clenshaw, executive producer], for the actors for you know, there's a few of us in this storyline, we’ve kind of been on the back bench for a while in terms of EastEnders, so it really is a fantastic opportunity."

Speaking about the impact of losing Lola on her beloved "Pops", Fenwick made clear his character would be forever altered.

Fenwick added: "You know that, clearly, he's never gonna be the same man again."

Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell, Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown, Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce, Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell, and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's clear the aftermath of Lola's death will be felt for a while to come as her family each deal with her passing in their own ways.

Executive producer Clenshaw noted: "Billy, Ben, Jay, Lexi, Honey, it will obviously have devastating consequences for the family."

He continued: "I think Lola has been in this position where she has been aware of what kind of has been coming down the line. So she's actually, you know, she's given some certain requests to the family. You know, she's asked Jay to make sure that he always is speaking to Lexi, she should put certain things in place.

"So, in a kind of immediate future, they really pull together as a family, I think and they're there for each other. But that may not last forever. Yeah, it's gonna be a difficult, difficult process.

"Obviously, It's a sad ending for Lola, but it doesn't stop there for the rest of the family. Unfortunately."

Lola's final scenes will be broadcast on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.