There's also the outcome of Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) fan-voted choice of partner, while Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) has just discovered that ex-mother-in-law Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) was behind her Christmas Day run-in with a shovel!

Coming up on EastEnders, as teased by the BBC itself in some newly released spoiler snippets, someone is set to 'overhear a shocking secret'.

With Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) also learning some 'important information', before she goes on to 'take control' of a situation, is the mischievous blonde involved?

If so, just who is the character with the big secret? Could it be connected to Kathy's crime?

Well, for now, that's all we have to go on for this particular teaser.

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) appears to be making further progress when he 'steps up for a mate', as he rebuilds his life after turning violent with parents Alfie (Shane Richie) and Kat (Jessie Wallace) last year.

Kat and Alfie are hopeful they can get back to normal at last; but unfortunately by the end of the week, Tommy's return to the family home looks like it won't be smooth sailing.

Elsewhere, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) makes another error, while there are fights and fallouts galore!

But with a medical emergency occurring, we're left wondering if this is linked to a potential injured party from the recent disaster.

As questions are asked, who is at risk, and will the character in crisis survive?

Ahead of the promise of yet another dramatic week for Albert Square, you can delve into these early spoilers below!

EastEnders advanced spoilers for 3rd - 6th March 2025

Monday 3rd March (30 minutes)

Tommy moved out last year BBC/Kierom McCarron

One Walford resident overhears a shocking secret, Tommy steps up for a mate, and trauma takes its toll on a Square local.

Tuesday 4th March (30 minutes)

Alfie and Kat will look ahead to happier times. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A medical emergency prompts more questions than answers, Kat and Alfie try to rebuild their family, and Harvey makes an unfortunate mistake.

Wednesday 5th March (30 minutes)

Nicola finds herself in possession of important information, there’s a big fallout between two family members, and a fight breaks out at Beale's Eels.

Thursday 6th March (30 minutes)

Laura Doddington as Nicola in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nicola takes control, and Tommy’s return home brings challenges.

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on Tommy's hard-hitting storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

