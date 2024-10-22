Kat was forced to admit to Alfie that her black eye was down to Tommy, who quickly fled as Alfie heard the full story of what had gone on while he had been away on a training course.

Alfie felt awful that Kat had endured this while he was away, and he comforted her as she explained how scared she was of her own son.

Alfie tracked Tommy down at the Boxing Den, and what started as a calm conversation turned heated, with Alfie furiously confronting Tommy for once again attacking Kat.

Tommy reacted with nasty words about Kat, and Alfie grabbed him and warned that he wouldn't hesitate to report him next time.

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) witnessed the altercation and stepped in, accompanying the pair home.

Alfie was soon targeted by Tommy. BBC

Kat and Alfie sat down to speak to Tommy properly, urging him to open up about why he kept losing his temper.

Tommy explained that he felt like everything he did was wrong, and Alfie promised they would all do better, so long as they addressed Tommy's anger issues.

Heart-to-heart over, Alfie and Tommy left to pick up a takeaway, which Freddie joined the family for.

But when Freddie witnessed Tommy being heavy-handed with one of his little brothers, Tommy ended up accidentally pushed to the floor.

With that, Tommy smashed up the flat, pushed Alfie when he tried to intervene and poured hot soup over Freddie before storming out.

Kat and Alfie were left reeling, while Freddie moaned in agony. With Tommy's anger out of control, will the family take action?

EastEnders is working with Family Based Solutions, PEGS and NSPCC on this hard-hitting storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

