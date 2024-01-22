With only three episodes left of the psychological series, time is ticking for the Faithfuls to work out who the remaining Traitors are before those working against them steal the prize pot for themselves.

Across the season, we have said goodbye to two Traitors and far too many Faithfuls - and who reigns victorious will finally be revealed on Friday 26th January.

In the meantime, read on for everything that happened in the latest episode of The Traitors, from high-octane missions to truly shocking banishments.

What happened in the last episode of The Traitors?

The game became even more tense when the Traitors' latest victim met their fate. In a bid to frame Charlotte, Harry chose to "murder" Charlie.

"The hardest thing about murder is you're not able to say goodbye," Charlie said as she exited the game.

During the mission, the contestants faced an I'm a Celebrity-esque mission when they were made to crawl through a tunnel filled with bugs in order to win gold coins. Each coin collected won the group money towards the prize fund.

As the game continued, Harry won the shield but opted to keep it a secret.

During the roundtable, Charlotte was ousted by her fellow Faithfuls, and it was a shock to all of them to find out she was working alongside them all along.

"I've never felt so validated, after meeting such wonderful people. It seems like I've been a bit of collateral damage to Paul by the looks of it," she said before delivering her verdict to the group.

As the Traitors all got together in the turret, they decided to recruit a third member that no one saw coming. Andrew and Harry decided to bring in Ross, who reluctantly agreed to join them.

As he accepted their offer, Ross said: "I do not want this, I do not want any of this. I want a nice, happy game."

The contestants are still unaware that Ross has a connection to someone they previously murdered, and it seems he will be avenging his mother's "death" the next chance he gets.

Later speaking to the camera, he continued: "I will take revenge. If I've got the opportunity, they're getting it."

